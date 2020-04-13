Coronavirus: Mayor 'front and centre' of Covid-19 response, says chief executive

Nelson City Council chief executive Pat Dougherty replies to the Nelson Mail editorial on Saturday, defending mayor Rachel Reese.

OPINION: On Easter Saturday, the Nelson Mail published an editorial with the headline Coronavirus: Keeping up communication during the Covid-19 lockdown, which expressed the view that because the Mayor had not spent considerable time on social media during the shutdown that she has been somehow 'missing in action'. I can personally assure you, nothing could be further from the truth.

In the time since the country went into lockdown, the Mayor has fronted no less than nine major Covid-19 announcements, mostly recently that the council is now considering a zero per cent rates increase as part of its Draft Annual Plan Consultation. In a time of crisis Nelson needs a mayor to take action, and Rachel has been directly involved in every decision undertaken by the council during this difficult time.

Your editorial highlighted the radio interviews undertaken by the mayor and seemed to suggest these were somehow less useful to the public than appearing on social media. This fails to take into account the fact that not everyone in Nelson has access to the internet, including 3500 members of Nelson Grey Power's mailing list.

The mayor's communications strategy also took into account that the council's newspaper Our Nelson was unable to be delivered during lockdown and sought varied ways to deliver crucial information to as many Nelson residents as possible.

I can confidently state that the mayor has been active on local media. Before the city went into lockdown, journalists from all of Nelson's local media outlets were invited to a personal meeting with the mayor to discuss Covid-19 and the mayor has continued to respond to numerous requests for information from both local and national journalists during the shutdown.

We were also able to give media access to our first post-lockdown council meeting, even though this was the first time a council meeting had been held on Zoom.

I agree that communication is vital during a pandemic, but as dangerous as a lack of information is the spread of misinformation. Nelson residents must be able to trust the information the council puts out regarding Covid-19 and for that reason we decided to focus on our core social media channels rather than use personal social media accounts.

The time required to oversee social media posts from the mayor's account, including the moderation of comments containing incorrect information, would only add to the workload of the council's communications team at a time when they need to focus on keeping Nelson in the know about essential services and relaying official public health information.

In Rachel Reese, Nelson has a mayor who has been front and centre of the council's response to this crisis, and at the same time she is heavily involved in the planning for Nelson's recovery. Rachel has carried a heavy burden over the past weeks and deserves better than the criticism delivered in the Mail's Saturday editorial.