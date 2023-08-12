Crown tactics in historic Nelson Tenths case called out

Michael O’Connor is a commercial advisor and a fourth-generation descendant on both parents’ sides of two Nelson settler families.

OPINION: “He uri ahau nō ngā tāngata o Airana i noho atu ki Whakatū, ki Te Tauihu o Te Waka a Maui” is how I start my pepeha, to introduce myself in Te Reo Māori: “I am descended from the Irish who settled in Nelson.”

Strictly speaking, that’s only half the story; my paternal half – an Irish couple who arrived in Nelson in 1849. Predating them were my maternal forebears from England, who arrived in Nelson in 1842.

The menfolk of both familes were labourers, and they respectively acquired farms in the 1850s. This was the established road to wealth accumulation for arrivals to the new settler community. By that time, the Crown was well and truly established as the sole purchasing agent of land from the original Māori landowners, and land so acquired was actively being traded among those who held title from the Crown.

By that time, too, the Crown was already well in breach of the obligation it had inherited from the New Zealand Company to ensure that 10% of the Nelson Settlement – known as the Nelson Tenths Reserves – was reserved for the customary Māori owners, together with the lands those owners occupied.

Those occupied lands comprised papakāinga (settlements), wāhi tapu (sacred sites), urupā (burial places), and cultivation lands. Fewer than 3,000 acres of the 15,100 acres that should have been reserved for customary Māori owners ever were.

In 2017, the Supreme Court found that the Crown had indeed breached its duty to protect the interests of the customary owners – a breach of fiduciary duty. The court also found that the claims for breach were not time bound.

My attachment to Nelson through my own family history, along with a strong tradition in my family of fighting for what’s fair, gives me a very real interest in Kaumātua Rore Stafford’s 40-year fight for justice on behalf of the descendants of the customary Māori owners. It is a matter that should concern us all.

The failure of the government of the day, as the Crown’s representative, to make good its obligations meant that the customary owners were left in a disadvantaged position. Land that should have been set aside for them, but wasn’t, was either sold by the Crown into private hands or retained in the Crown estate.

Either way, others were advantaged at the customary owners’ expense; an inequity in terms of relative wealth accumulation only exacerbated through the passage of time.

Making matters worse, not only did the Government not provide adequate reserves, the reserves that it did provide, (which were ‘managed’ by the Māori Trustee, a government agency), were so badly mismanaged that descendants of the customary owners were successful in 1977 in taking ownership of those diminished lands directly into their own hands. This was the genesis of Wakatū Incorporation.

While the Supreme Court in 2017 found that the Crown had a fiduciary duty to the customary owners, who are represented in aggregate by Rore Stafford, it directed the parties back to the High Court to argue the extent of the Crown’s breach, remedies, and any Crown defences. That was six years ago, and in the intervening period there has been no shortage of attempts by Rore and his team to get the Crown back to the negotiating table.

The fact that the Crown has elected to fight this in Court, rather than reach a settlement around the negotiating table, must be called out for what it is: an attempt to avoid paying anything, or if it must, the very least it can possibly get away with.

The Crown is using the same tactics described of the American insurance industry by author Jay Feinman as “delay, deny, defend”, which are employed for the same purpose of minimising (preferably to zero) any settlement amount.

Since the Crown is employing these tactics at our cost – some $5m of taxpayers’ money having been set aside for this purpose. I fully supported Wakatū chair Johnny McGregor’s call to the Attorney-General for him to join kaumātua Rore Stafford’s team at the negotiating table to find a solution that aligns with the Supreme Court decision and fulfils the government’s fiduciary duties with respect to the Nelson Tenths land.

Unfortunately, with the High Court hearing starting in Wellington on Monday, that opportunity seems to have passed. In a situation such as this, the courts exist to find a resolution of matters that cannot be resolved through direct negotiation, but it’s seldom best to start in court.

A wise man once told me that seeking a commercial solution to a dispute would invariably be less complex and less expensive than seeking legal remedies. He also said that if you’re not in

dialogue then you’re not resolving anything.

Despite this, I remain hopeful that a just solution will be reached in good faith in the High Court, one that serves the best interests of the landowners, Nelson, and New Zealand as a whole.

Michael O’Connor is the managing director of O’Connor Partners, a Christchurch-based firm of commercial advisers to boards and executives. O’Connor Partners has advised Wakatū Incorporation on commercial matters, although not on matters directly related to Rore Stafford’s claim.