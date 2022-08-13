Local government reforms must happen before Three Waters

OPINION: John Palmer is a horticulturalist whose family has farmed the Waimea Plains for 179 years. He is one of Nelson’s most experienced directors whose roles included chairing Air New Zealand, Zespri NZ & Nelson’s Cawthron Trust and was a recipient of the top award by Nelson/Tasman Chamber of Commerce for his commercial leadership roles.

The radical changes to how our drinking water, wastewater and storm water is managed in Nelson and Tasman needs scrutiny.

The deal for our councils is that the Government takes these assets, worth in our region over $1 billion, in exchange for small cash payment with the promise of amazing benefits.

This proposal is both unsound and dangerous. It is faulty in its claims on the grounds of context, process, structure, efficiency and lack of openness by Minister Mahuta and the Government.

The draft legislation is poor, inappropriate, and a major threat to the norms of governing in an open democracy. Public discussion to date, has been limited to one solution. The Scottish model of water services is from advisors that were selected because they were a classic centralist model the government favoured. Scottish Water is a successful model in their environment, but is not the best outcome for New Zealand.

The obvious political intent from the outset, was to build a State-controlled central service, which has meant that a proper evaluation of alternatives is entirely lacking. The clumsy governance structure will guarantee that many of the benefits of centralisation will be lost. This proposal has been conveniently attached to an exaggerated obligation to mana whenua which is also discourteous to them in how they can contribute.

MARTIN DE RUYTER We all want quality drinking water, preferably resembling that on the left.

Government policy is reform of Three Waters, local government, and the Resource Management Act.

All these three issues need reform.

There is also no question that all these three are interlinked and change in any one will affect the other two. An efficient approach would be to consider the relevant effects on and between these proposed reforms, to find the best way to order the changes in order to minimise the contagion effect of getting double costs by failing to account for flow-on effects.

Of these Three Waters should not be considered before Local Government reform is well advanced.

It is certain councils will be unable to run efficiently if Three Waters precedes their reform. It makes no economic or business sense to allow that to happen.

If the government was really interested in getting an optimum community outcome, a start point would have been to find the counterfactual alternatives to the status quo. That requires an open mind about how to get best results. Capability is crucial. Bureaucracy is dead weight to efficiency.

In these days of instant distance access to technology, forming a single, large, multi-layered structure as a start point is lunacy. It is clumsy, very inefficient and sets the organisations up for failure.

An aerial photograph of the wastewater treatment plant at Wakapuaka, North Nelson.

Good governance is about clear lines of sight between strategy, decisions and outcomes. This structure provides the exact opposite.

The multiple boards are required to seek consensus outcomes and must have 75% majority on all decisions not reached by consensus. Because boards are a representative group, they will inevitably work as a representative not as independent-minded people seeking best outcomes.

There will inevitably be tension between the groups, the advisory panels and the board between best community outcome and representation, while expecting the board to deliver an efficient and effective community service. The Crown monitor as the servant of the Minister is the watchdog over all this.

The prospect that communities like ours will get any rational business response as they raise concerns is low. The representative structure will ensure that those with the most effective political links will predominate.

This fails all tests of good governance.

The enormous central bureaucracy will be a huge impediment to action and efficiency and this is already evident, supported by the Auditor General’s report highlighting the deficiencies in the structure.

The rationalisation of local government must precede any water reforms so that back office and technology efficiencies are achieved everywhere.

It will then be relatively easy to create a central sourcing function of treasury and engineering capability to service the whole country to derive the benefits identified in the Scottish Water report.

That is why the timing and process of this proposal is so bad.

This proposal is truly awful for New Zealand and for the future of democracy here. This is a premeditated and disingenuous project, falsely promoted as urgent, without the evidence of practical needs and solutions that would arrive at a very different answer.

I won’t accept the appropriation of some aspects of our community, for a foolish promise.

This whole project has many elements of that wonderful TV sitcom “Yes Minister”. This convoluted structure would have been right up there with Sir Humphrey’s best attempts to confusion. My emphatic response to Three Waters is “No Minister”.