Marketing of carbon-intensive products must be controlled if we want to succeed

Nelson is renowned for its benign climate and pleasing environment.

In general, it misses the worst of everything. We tend to be a bit smug about that. A gentle memory jolt might recollect significant flood disruption in 2011 and drought and major fires in 2019. We forget so easily!

Our Council did pronounce a Climate Emergency in May 2019 which produced endless words but no meaningful action whatsoever. Our Government has followed suit, there are hotly contested plans for everything.

Astonishingly - to me at least - our agriculture sector seems to lead the opposition to action. Agriculture has appeared on earth over around the last 10,000 years, the Holocene, when a settled climate has allowed agriculture to flourish with the resulting population explosion of humanity.

Agriculture is utterly dependent on settled and predictable weather patterns, farmers of all people should know that.

Editorials and psychologists remind us that we must not lose hope and that hope is critical for our future.

Our future though is determined by the physics of the atmosphere which, like gravity, has no truck with hope nor does it care about belief.

Hope is vital but must be linked with truth and reality. In climate science, hope cannot exist until atmospheric CO2 (and methane) start to decrease. Otherwise, hope is a lie. CO2 continues to rise as fast as ever from our use of fossil fuels. Is that news to anyone?

No actions are meaningful until this starts to drop. Physics 101.

What tools might we have to effect change? The status quo is a desperate failure, we each believe that everyone else should do something, we feel entitled to act as we wish in the belief that we are a good person.

The Prime Minister expresses delight that international tourism is set to return. She will have been informed that flying is the single worst activity apart from starting a forest fire that a person can do, cruise ships can be added here I gather.

The list is endless and includes electric vehicles.

Marketing has been the key to our consumer model, its purpose is to make us want more stuff and it is wonderfully successful. Compared with commercial marketers, government agency messaging is completely lost in a storm!

I have come to believe that until this is controlled, our climate efforts will continue to fail. The model we do have is tobacco. That is working, and I can see no alternative to rapidly controlling marketing of all carbon intensive products, definitely including tourism and transport.

Carbon labelling must be included with every product. The Climate budget should recompense publishers for lost advertising revenue.

Without profound change in our attitudes and consumerism the atmospheric CO2 will not drop, until it drops we will see the laws of physics produce climatic change that will change our lives and more so that of our descendants to a frightening test of survival.

Every attempt to reduce fossil fuel burning must be encouraged and shame must sadly be a weapon here, no-one has the right to steal from our children.

A gesture that might produce a glimmer of hope, in my mind at least, is the transport agency (Waka Kotahi) opening an active transport lane of the Auckland Harbour Bridge to those who wish to try to save a future for our children.

If we can’t even do that, forget about hope. As we look at the damage in Nelson we must acknowledge that we did this ourselves.