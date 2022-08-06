Top of the south the most active region in the country

Yoga is the eighth most popular sport and activity listed in the NZ Participation Survey 2021.

The top of the south is leading the way in the latest Sport NZ participation survey, registering the highest number of weekly hours exercising in the country for adults, and the highest percentage of adult and youth weekly participation.

The nationwide study, released in June, showed that in the Sport Tasman region 94% of young people, and 78% of adults surveyed participated in physical activity for sport, PE, exercise or fun in the seven days before taking the survey.

The figure for youth was the highest in the country, and for adults, Tasman tied for first place with Auckland.

In terms of the average time spent participating, Tasman youth spent 12.6 hours a week getting active, the fourth-highest figure in the country, while the figure Tasman adults was 6.8 hours, the nation’s highest.

For adults, the top 10 most popular sports and activities were walking, gardening, individual workouts using equipment, running, playing games (with children for example), cycling, group fitness classes, pilates or yoga, swimming and tramping.

For youth, the most popular sports and activities were running, playing (such as running around, climbing trees, make-believe), playing on the playground, games such as bull rush, swimming, cycling, walking, trampoline, scootering, and football (soccer or futsal).

Sport Tasman chief executive officer Nigel Muir said it was “delightful to dwell” on those results.

Marion van Dijk Walking topped the list of the nation’s most popular sports and activities according to the 2021 NZ Participation Survey.

Contributing to the figures were our “incredible environment”, surrounded by national parks and cycle ways, ocean and awa (rivers).

“We’ve got an incredible playground and this region tends to attract people who want to live in such a playground and raise their children in a really special environment,” he said.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Football is the 10th most popular sports and activity for young people, according to the 2021 NZ Participation Survey.

Across the region, including 15 colleges and roughly 104 schools, there were “lots of programmes and energy that goes into our local education sector to help encourage youngsters out”, as well as some 500 sports and recreation bodies across the top of the south, from Kaikoura, Nelson, Marlborough, Tasman and Buller.

Muir paid tribute to “incredible volunteers”: coaches, parents, teachers, and students.

However, there were challenges to be overcome.

Data showed Covid-19 has accelerated a general trend of decline away from traditional sports right across the country, he said.

“When you look at physical activity in general, we’re also seeing a slow decay of those statistics right across the country and our region isn’t immune to that.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER Sport Tasman chief executive officer Nigel Muir: ‘We’ve got an incredible playground.’

Cost fed into that, as did distractions like social media, part-time jobs, study, having girlfriends or boyfriends, and there was a growing gap between those who live in deprivation and didn’t have the same opportunities as others.

“Our young people are growing up ahead of their time really, and maybe having a little bit of their childhood stolen in that their chance to play, recreate, kick a ball around, climb a tree is just steadily becoming more difficult.

“As a nation we need to stop and breathe a little and enjoy this incredible environment we’re in and just get back to some basics I think.”

Muir said that as a planet we were struggling with wellbeing, anxiety, and the challenges of life.

“Our bodies are designed to move, we’re not designed to be the sedentary creatures that modern day society allows us to be or encourages us to be at times.

“If we don’t engage in the physical activity that our bodies need, it’s not just the physical that we’ve robbed ourselves of, it’s the social part that we take away from ourselves, it’s the inner spiritual joy that we get from feeling well and alive and climbing that hill or that mountain.

“You can have as many clubs and the council can put on as many fields ... but it still takes personal drive from each of us to go look, how could we swap out the car or the bus for the bike or walk.

In a world in which social media tended to isolate us more and more from each other, “what better thing to do than to put the work down for a moment and go outside and play”.

Muir said he hoped to “drive that message hard” and for the region to continue to be at the top of the table.