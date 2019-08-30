Woman dies after being hit by a truck at notorious Whangārei, Northland spot

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a truck at the intersection of Porowini Ave and Maunu Rd.

A road worker ran behind a truck yelling for the driver to stop at the time it hit and killed a 65-year-old woman, witnesses say.

The incident happened at the intersection of Porowini Ave and Maunu Rd in Whangārei, Northland, on Friday around 10.30am.

The truck left the scene but was found by 12.10pm, police said. The female pedestrian died at the scene.

DENISE PIPER/STUFF Emergency services at the scene of the incident in central Whangārei.

The Serious Crash Unit was in attendance and police closed the road with diversions put in place.

An employee of Whangārei Liquor Centre, who did not wish to be named, said the incident took place right outside the shop at the site of roadworks.

He said he saw a road worker running behind a truck and trailer, yelling for it to stop at the time of the incident.

Denise Piper/Stuff Police take part in a karakia at the scene of the crash in central Whangārei.

He walked outside to see what had happened and saw the woman lying on the road.

At the scene, Inspector Wayne Ewers, who is also the road policing manager for Northland, said the 65-year-old woman was crossing the road when she was hit by the truck and trailer.

The truck was turning left onto Maunu Rd from Porowini Ave, Ewers said.

The liquor store worker said police were using its CCTV footage to view the incident.

He said he was feeling shocked about the whole ordeal and the CCTV footage was "horrific".

At midday, a local kaumatua was leading a karakia at the site to bless the area.

Acting inspector Rob Huys said the incident had been very traumatic for everyone involved, and the police's iwi liaison officer helped lead the blessing of the site, the police officers, the roadworkers and other eye-witnesses.

Victim Support was also offering support for those involved, while Work Safe NZ would also investigate as it was a roadworks site.

Huys said the truck involved was found at another location after the crash.

The road was open before 1pm and congestion cleared quickly.

St John spokeswoman Beverley Tse said two ambulances and one rapid response unit were sent to the scene at 10.29am.

CRASHES COMMON ON ROAD

Nick Rogers from the Free to Sell car yard on Maunu Rd said he also heard the road worker yelling at the truck to stop.

One of his customers rushed over to try and help the woman, whom he said looked like she was going to the library with a pile of books.

Rogers said the stretch of road was notorious for accidents, particularly for pedestrians.

In January, a girl aged about 13 was hit by a car about 10m from the site of Friday's fatality and another pedestrian was hit in March or April, he said.

Neither of those crashes were fatal, Rogers said.

There was a pedestrian crossing about 200m up the road and traffic lights about 200m in the other direction but people liked to cross at the site to get to the fruit and vegetable shop, he said.

There were also a lot of car crashes at the spot, he said.

"We sold one lady a car and she drove it out of here [into a crash] – it got written off."