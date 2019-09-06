State Highway 1 in Whangārei reopens after man arrested

The police operation in Whangārei closed a section of State Highway 1.

﻿A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a police operation that brought traffic in Whangārei to a "standstill".

Police closed State Highway 1 between Central Ave and Selwyn Ave "in relation to an individual wanted to arrest" around 3.30pm on Friday.

A number of police cars could be seen in the area and the Armed Offenders Squad was in attendance as a precaution.

DENISE PIPER/STUFF The operation was causing traffic delays.

The road reopened just after 6pm following the arrest, police said.

There were reports the wanted man had a gun but a police spokesman said he wasn't aware of this.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said traffic in central Whangārei was at a "standstill" and was the worst traffic she had seen.

A police helicopter could also be seen circling the area.

Police said the man will appear at Whangārei District Court on Saturday.

"Police would like to thank members of the public for their patience, particularly those unable to get to their homes or who were caught in traffic delays.

"As the matter is now before the courts, police are unable to comment further."