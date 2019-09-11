Person dead in crash that closed State Highway 1 in Northland

State Highway 1 between Moerewa and Kawakawa in Northland has reopened following a fatal crash on Wednesday afternoon.

One person has died after a serious crash between two vehicles which closed part of State Highway 1 in Northland.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the highway between Moerewa and Kawakawa was closed and there would be a detour in place via Paihia.

The crash occurred about 2.40pm on Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

Police originally said one occupant of a vehicle was seriously injured and another two had minor injuries.

At 3.40pm, police advised one person had died.

The Serious Crash Unit attended to examine the scene.

"Motorists in the area are advised to expect significant delays to their travel this afternoon," the police spokesman said.

"The road closure is expected to be in place for some time while the scene is examined."

The spokesman said police thanked motorists in advance for their cooperation.

St John Ambulance spokeswoman Beverley Tse said two ambulances and one helicopter were sent to the scene.

At 4.40pm, Tse said one patient was taken to Bay of Islands Hospital by road in a moderate condition.

A second person was taken to Northland Base Hospital by helicopter in a serious condition.

At 5.30pm, the road was reopened.