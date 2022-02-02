Weary firefighters urge vigilance as two huge Northland fires start suspiciously

A bushfire overnight caused six houses to be evacuated from the Far North beach town Ahipara. (Video first published January 21.)

Strained and weary volunteer firefighters are urging people to adhere to fire restrictions and be vigilant for unusual activity after two major fires in the Far North started in suspicious circumstances.

More than 30 firefighters and a helicopter are still working to douse a vegetation fire on the Karikari Peninsula, which started on Monday.

Fire and Emergency Far North area manager Wipari Henwood said the fire burnt through about 70ha of scrub on Department of Conservation (DOC) land and nearby farmland.

Alex McVinnie/Supplied The Karikari Peninsula fire is expected to take firefighters until the weekend to put out.

Most of the blaze was out, with firefighters working on Wednesday on the last remaining 6ha, which was burning in peat-like conditions, he told Stuff.

The fire appeared to have been deliberately lit in a lay-by on Inland Rd, where a lot of rubbish had been dumped, Henwood said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand/Supplied At its height, the fire on the Karikari Peninsula burnt through 70ha.

“It is suspicious and we have notified police of that.

“We will be conducting an investigation but I’m not too sure how much success we’re going to have in there, as it was a pretty hot fire where it started and there might not be much evidence [left] there.”

Henwood expected it would take until the weekend to put the fire out, and he was hopeful rain forecast for the weekend would help.

Supplied Firefighters had to work hard to control the bushfire in the Far North town of Ahipara in January.

It comes after a suspicious fire in Ahipara on January 20 and 21, where six homes had to be evacuated.

The blaze started with a vehicle fire, in an area where there had been more than a dozen suspicious fires over more than a year, including a large blaze which caused the evacuation of 100 homes on December 29, 2020.

Henwood said the top of the Far North was now under a complete fire ban, and people needed to be extremely careful in the tinder-dry conditions.

Supplied Six houses were evacuated in January after bushfire, believed to be started suspiciously. No homes were lost.

“No one should be having flames in the open air – people should be very, very vigilant.”

The two suspicious blazes adds to the strain of firefighters, who are still battling the massive 2800ha peat fire at Waiharara which started on December 18.

The cause of that fire is still under investigation, although outdoor fires were allowed under permit at the time.

Fire and Emergency/Supplied The Waiharara fire has burnt through 2800ha but is now contained.

Henwood said while national crews from Fire and Emergency, DOC, the Defence Force and forestry contractors were working on the blaze, local volunteer firefighters started the initial response and had to help when residents needed to be evacuated.

Kaitāia Volunteer Fire Brigade had the busiest month ever for volunteer crews in Northland, with 61 call-outs in January.

With an average of two call-outs a day, it put a huge strain on the 36 volunteers, Henwood said.