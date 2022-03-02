Northland fires banned, helicopters on stand-by as strong winds forecast

The Waiharara fire near Kaimaumau is the biggest vegetation fires seen in decades in Te Tai Tokerau. District Manager Wipari Henwood explains why it’s such a complex operation. (Video first published January 19.)

Outdoor fires are banned in Northland and residents are urged to stay extra vigilant, as the region braces for strong winds and more dry weather.

The ban comes as Northland battles its worst fire season in decades, with nearly 3000 hectares burnt by four major fires, as well as numerous smaller vegetation fires.

Three of these fires – in Waiharara, Karikari Peninsula and Kaipara’s Aranga – continue to burn in peat or smoulder underground within containment lines. They're not expected to be completely out until winter when there is significant rainfall.

Denise Piper/Stuff The Waiharara fire has burnt through 2800ha and continues to smoulder in peat, although it is now contained. (Photo from January 6, showing some of the areas burnt.)

The largest of these fires, in Waiharara, has been burning since December 18 and required up to 80 firefighters a day at its peak.

The region is in a restricted fire season, with outdoor fires requiring a permit while fires are completely banned in the top of the Far North.

Alex McVinnie/Supplied The Karikari fire, which broke out on January 31, has burnt through 70ha of scrub and continues to smoulder in peat. (Photo from January 31 showing the blaze at its height.)

But on Wednesday morning, Fire and Emergency NZ suspended all current fire permits and applications until 8am Monday, March 7.

The strong east to northeast winds and dry weather forecast for the Far North for the rest of the week, will make firefighting very challenging, said Mitchell Brown, Fire and Emergency’s Northland community risk manager.

Conditions could also cause problems in the three areas where the fires continue to burn, he said.

Fire and Emergency/Supplied There is concern the strong winds and dry weather forecast could reignite the blazes, such as the Waiharara fire. (Photo of Waiharara fire on January 17.)

“The forecast of an extended period of winds, combined with the ground drying out, may cause reignition of those fires.

“We have reassessed the situation and have people and helicopters on stand-by in case these fires breach containment.”

Brown said as a precaution, and to alleviate the pressure on firefighters, Northlanders are being asked to help by not lighting outdoor fires of any kind.

Residents are also asked to be extra vigilant and call 111 if they notice any flare-ups or fires getting out of control.

Fire and Emergency Far North area manager Wipari Henwood last week stressed the need for Northland communities to have wildfire evacuation plans and for homeowners to have a fire-safe defendable space of 20m around their homes.