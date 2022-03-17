Fears that Dargaville's cat-killing dogs will attack a Northland child next

Dargaville residents say a pack of dogs have killed at least two cats and acted aggressively towards a woman walking with her baby and puppy.

Dargaville residents are fed up with a pack of dangerous, roaming dogs, which have killed at least two cats and were aggressive to a woman walking with her baby and puppy.

Resident Crysta Erickson fears a child will be the next victim if something is not done to control the dogs.

She has spotted three to four dogs roaming around Dargaville’s Selwyn Park and nearby streets, especially at night.

Crysta Erickson says more needs to be done to control the wandering dogs before they hurt a person.

Her cat, Khoshekh, described as her “first baby”, was killed by dogs about four weeks ago, in an attack heard by a neighbour.

A week later, Erickson encountered three roaming, aggressive dogs while out walking with her 4-month-old son and 10-month-old puppy.

Erickson's beloved cat Khoshekh was killed by dogs about a month ago. Her name means "darkness" in Hebrew and "of the cats" in Russian.

“A passer-by had to stop her car and help hold off the dogs, so we could get my baby and dog safely away,” she said. “It was terrifying.”

Erickson, who describes herself as a dog-lover, said it was the first time she had ever been scared of a dog.

“I would hate to see any more pets killed or, God forbid, a child bitten.”

The dogs have been variously described as a black and white dog, a tanned mastiff-type dog and a huntaway-type dog.

She is frustrated by the lack of action by Kaipara District Council’s animal control, which has been contacted numerous times about the dogs.

About two months ago, she and her husband caught one of the dogs on their property.

The council was called and the dog was collected, but it was released back to its owner and out wandering again the next day, Erickson said.

“I would honestly just like to get the dogs off the street ... They are dangerous and will probably end up killing more cats, if not someone’s child.”

Another resident, Nicky – who asked for her last name to be withheld – witnessed another cat howling as it was ripped apart by two dogs one night about two months ago.

She rushed outside to get the dogs to stop, but it was too late for the cat.

The dogs have been seen around Selwyn Park and surrounding streets – Joanne Williams thinks Kaipara District Council should install security cameras in the park.

“It was quite horrible.”

Nicky, who also describes herself as a dog-lover who fosters dogs, fears the dogs now have a taste for killing.

Dargaville has a problem with unregistered dogs, she said, and was also the scene of a puppy mill, where 90 dogs were discovered on one farm in 2020.

ANNETTE LAMBLY/Stuff Kaipara District Council was unable to respond to Stuff’s questions by publication time. (File photo)

Carrington St resident Joanne Williams said she has a problem with dogs wandering onto her property every week – waking pets and leaving dog poo.

In one instance several months ago, her security cameras caught three dogs on her property with a cat in their mouths.

The council destroyed one of the dogs, but a second dog was returned to its owner and the third was not found.

With neighbours having their cats killed, Williams also fears a person will be hurt, such as her elderly neighbours.

“It’s really frustrating. We’ve had enough.”

She said the council should better monitor dogs, including installing security cameras in Selwyn Park and following up with dog owners to ensure their pets are correctly registered.

Kaipara District Council has been approached for comment, but was unable to respond by publication time.