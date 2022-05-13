Police harbour 'serious concerns' for missing Northland woman

Police are appealing for sightings of missing woman Gaelene Bright or her car.

Police have “serious concerns” about the welfare of a Northland woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Gaelene Bright​, 69​, disappeared on Sunday, May 1 after she left a friend’s house in Waimamaku​.

Her car, a 2000 Holden Rodeo 4x4, was spotted three days later on May 4 in the Te Kuiti area.

Police said have since found the car south of Te Kuiti, and are now appealing for any sightings of the vehicle. The car’s registration is YW7634.

Police said in a statement they held “serious concerns for Gaelene’s safety” and wanted to hear from anyone who might have seen her car in the days between May 1 and 5.

Police are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward and make contact.

Anyone who has seen Bright’s vehicle or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Police on 105 quoting file number 220511/2799.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.