Two dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Northland

Two people have died following a car crashing into a tree on Mangakahia Rd (SH15) in Northland on Tuesday night.

Two people have died following a crash on Mangakahia Rd (SH15) in Northland on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred on the large stretch of road between Knudsen Rd and Picadilly Rd in the township of Tautoro, where a vehicle crashed into a tree about 10.15pm.

“Emergency services attended the crash, however, both occupants had died at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the crash at 10.19pm and responded with one ambulance.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Northland also sent two crews from Kaikohe and Whangārei.

The serious crash unit examined the scene over night and the road has since reopened.

Police said they will continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash and the deaths will be referred to the coroner.