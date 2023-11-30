Charges laid following Bay of Islands ferry crash which left skipper critically injured

The skipper of a ferry was critically injured in a boat collision in the Bay of Islands.

The skipper of a boat has been charged following a collision with a ferry in the Bay of Islands that critically injured the ferry’s skipper.

The Waitere, also known as Russell’s Blue Ferry – was badly damaged and sank in April after a collision with a recreational power boat.

The crash critically injured 77-year-old ferry skipper Bill Elliott and an investigation was launched by Maritime NZ.

Elliott had never been in a crash in the 40-plus years he had been a skipper, his wife Lois Elliott said.

Elliot Bexon/Supplied The Waitere, also known as The Blue Ferry, sank two hours after the collision.

The ferry was badly damaged and sank a few hours after the collision. The power boat was also damaged but no one on board was injured.

Maritime NZ’s Deputy Chief Executive Regulatory Operations, Deb Despard said the skipper of the power boat had been charged following that investigation.

"Investigators carried out interviews, examined the scene, reviewed documents and gathered other relevant evidence connected to the incident.

The skipper had been charged with operating a vessel in a manner which caused unnecessary danger or risk to people or property.

Elliot Bexon/Supplied Passengers climb off the ferry as people aid the injured captain.

The maximum penalty for the charge would be a fine of up to $10,000 or imprisonment for up to one year.

As the matter is now before the courts, Maritime NZ cannot comment further.