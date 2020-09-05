Motorcyclist dies after serious crash in Northland

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Mangakahia Rd in Awarua. (File photo)

A motorcyclist who was seriously injured in a crash in Northland on Saturday has died.

Police were called to the crash on Mangakahia Rd (SH15) in the Far North town of Awarua at 12.08pm.

A police spokesperson said the motorcycle had gone off the road.

Traffic control was in place between Huka Rd and Tokawhero Rd and motorists had been asked to avoid the area, if possible.

Police confirmed the man had died, and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The road has now reopened.