Child killed in two-car crash on State Highway 1 in Northland, road closed

A child has died in a crash on State Highway 1 in Mata, south of Whangārei.

The two-car crash happened about 7.35pm on Friday.

Despite efforts of emergency services, the child could not be revived and died at the scene, police said.

The road would be closed “for some time", police said, about 9.10pm.

Diversions were being put in place for cars at Salmon and Springfield roads.

Heavy vehicles were advised to use State Highway 12 to the south.