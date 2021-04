The single-vehicle crash happened on State Highway 1 near Awanui. (File photo)

A person has died after their car crashed into a power pole in Northland.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 1, near Awanui, at 11.35pm on Friday, police said in a statement.

“One person was transported to hospital and has since died.”

A second person received “moderate to minor” injuries.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”