Northland's State Highway 14 reopens after truck rollover at Tangiteroria

A Northland state highway has been reopened, after a crane was needed to remove a rolled truck.

The truck rolled over on State Highway 14 at Tangiteroria, Kaipara, at about 1.30pm on Monday.

The driver suffered moderate injuries and has been taken to hospital, a police spokesperson said.

The highway, which is the main road between Whangārei and Dargaville, was closed for several hours near Bob Taylor Rd while a crane removed the truck.

At 4pm on Monday, police advised the road had been reopened.

The same highway was closed for several hours after a horror crash that killed two people and injured three others on Labour Weekend.