Body found in search for missing Kaitāia man Loren Ross-Taylor

Kaitāia local Loren Charles Ross-Taylor, left, had been missing since December 8.

Police believe a body found in Kaitāia is that of missing man Loren Charles Ross-Taylor.​

Ross-Taylor, 32, was last seen near the Awanui Bridge, about 7 kilometres from the Far North township on December 8.

A body was found in Kaitāia on Friday, and while formal identification is ongoing, it is believed to be Ross-Taylor, police said in a statement.

READ MORE:

* Dozens of volunteers come forward to help find missing Kaitāia man



Louis Pretorius/Supplied Louis Pretorius described his brother-in-law as “hugely loved member of the family”.

Police said they were gravely concerned for his wellbeing, as he was believed to have had mental health issues.

Locals concerned for Ross-Taylor’s whereabouts rallied in droves to volunteer their help with the search, with some kayaking the entire length of the Awanui River looking for him and others printing thousands of flyers.

Louis Pretorius​, Ross-Taylor’s “very close” brother-in-law of 15 years, struggled to hold back his tears when contacted by Stuff last week.

He described Ross-Taylor as a “warm, supportive, empathetic man”.

Louis Pretorius/Supplied Loren Ross-Taylor was an integral part of his local community, many who volunteered their time to search for him.

His disappearance had shaken the family and the local community.

“Even though he may have a mental issue, he's not a risk to anyone,” Pretorius said.

“He's gentle. He’s a hugely loved member of the family, and is warm and well involved.”

Where to get help