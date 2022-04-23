Road closed after serious crash injures one in Northland

Roads surrounding the intersection of Western Hills Drive (SH1) and Douglas St in Whangārei are closed following a serious crash. (File photo)

One person has been seriously injured in a crash on State Highway 1 in Northland.

The crash, involving a motorcycle, happened near the intersection with Douglas St about 9.30am in Whangārei, police said in a statement.

“Indications are that one person has been seriously injured, and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.”

Western Hills Drive (SH1) is closed in both directions between Kensington Rd and Kamo Rd, according to Waka Kotahi NZTA.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area as delays are expected.

Queues have formed on SH1 between Otangarei and the Kensington Ave roundabout, according to Google Maps.

A detour is in place via Kensington Ave and Kamo Rd, however these roads are heavily congested also.