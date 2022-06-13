Man arrested, hundreds of vapes recovered following Whangārei ramraids

Police have executed four search warrants and recovered stolen property in an effort to disrupt gang activity in Whangārei. (File photo)

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man and referred two teenagers to Youth Aid following ramraids in Whangārei.

Authorities executed four search warrants at residential addresses and recovered 260 vapes believed to have been stolen in the ramraids, police said.

A spokesperson said one man, who had gang associations, had been charged with possession for supply of cannabis and was due to appear in the Whangārei District Court.

The two teenagers, aged 15 and 17, have also been referred in relation to a second ramraid in the area.

Ramraid-style crime has been ramping up across Aotearoa, and young people are often the primary offenders.

More than 80 people have been arrested for ram raids since February 1, 2022.

Police said the investigation was ongoing they couldn’t rule out further charges being laid.

SUPPLIED CCTV from a store inside the mall captured three cars and around a dozen people during an overnight ram-raid.

“Police want to reassure the community that we are working hard to hold those who participate in unlawful behaviour, to account.

“We acknowledge this type of offending causes concern and harm in our community, and it will not be tolerated,” said police spokesperson Imogen Neale.

Police ask citizens to report any suspicious behaviour by calling 105 or reporting anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.