One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Taonga Ln, in Tutukaka, Northland.

Police said emergency services were alerted to the crash about 8:10pm on Thursday night.

The person died at the scene of the crash.

Diversions were in place on Thursday night while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.