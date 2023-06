Police appeal for help locating missing 75-year-old Ewen Hanna.

Missing 75-year-old Northland man Ewen Hanna has been found “safe and well”.

A police spokesperson confirmed on Friday that the man has been located.

Hanna had last been seen at his home in Kaihu in Northland at about 1.30pm on Thursday.

Police understood he may have travelled towards the Dargaville area.