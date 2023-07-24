Person named after Whangārei fatal crash

Emergency services were called to Whareora Rd at the intersection with Paranui Valley Rd, in Tikipunga at about 3:25am on Friday July 14.

The woman who died after a single car crash in Whangārei early on July 14 can be named as 31-year-old Kayla Maree Benjamin of Kamo.

Emergency services were called to Whareora Rd at the intersection with Paranui Valley Rd, in Tikipunga at about 3.25am, where they found the woman, who was sometimes known as Kayla-Rose Benjamin.

A police spokesperson said the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.