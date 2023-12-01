Two teenagers killed, a third in hospital after crash in Northland, police urge seatbelt use

Two teenagers were killed after the car they were in crashed in Northland.

Two teenagers have died, and a third is injured after a car crash in Northland where speed and lack of seatbelts is believed to be a factor.

Police were called to the fatal crash on State Highway 1 in Hūkerenui, south of Kawakawa, at 5pm on Thursday.

Inspector Anne-Marie Fitchett, Northland road policing manager, said one car was involved, and it appeared it had gone through an unmanned roadworks area “at speed”.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle in an area which was being sealed and went off the road and flipped.”

When the police arrived at the scene of the accident they found an 18-year-old man dead outside the car and a 15-year-old girl was dead inside it.

A third teenager managed to get out of the car and went to get help, Fitchett said they had suffered moderate injuries.

“It appears speed, and a lack of restraints played a major part in the aftermath, and the serious crash unit has begun an investigation.

”We would like to remind motorists travelling in Northland there are many road repairs ongoing throughout the region.”

Drivers should be alert, drive to the conditions, wear seatbelts and slow down to at least 30kph when driving through roadworks, Fitchett said.

“Two young people won’t be coming home to their families this Christmas, but this tragedy could have been easily avoided”.