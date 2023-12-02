School remembers teenagers killed when car crashed into roadworks

Trinity Vemoa and Corey-Leigh Tobin were killed after the car they were in crashed in Northland.

Two teenagers who died when the car they were in collided with roadworks at speed in Northland have been remembered as “beautiful students” by their school.

Trinity Vemoa, 18 and Corey-Leigh Tobin, 15, were killed, while a third teenager was injured, in a crash on State Highway 1 in Hūkerenui, south of Kawakawa, Northland, on Thursday.

Only one car was involved in the crash. Inspector Anne-Marie Fitchett, Northland road policing manager said it appeared the car had gone through an unmanned roadworks area “at speed”.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle in an area which was being sealed and went off the road and flipped.”

Trinity and Corey-Leigh, who both attended Kaitaia College, both died at the scene. The surviving teenager managed to get out of the car and went to get help.

Google Maps/Supplied The teenagers were both students at Kaitaia College.

“It appears speed, and a lack of restraints played a major part in the aftermath, and the serious crash unit has begun an investigation,” Fitchett said.

Tributes to Trinity and Corey-Leigh were posted on Kaitaia College’s social media page, where they were remembered as “beautiful students”.

“Our thoughts and aroha are with the whānau at this time,” the school said.

A funeral for Trinity will be held at Kaitaia College at 11am on Tuesday, while details of Corey-Leigh’s funeral were still being confirmed.

Following the crash, Fitchett urged motorists to be aware of road repairs ongoing throughout the Northland region.

Drivers should be alert, drive to the conditions, wear seatbelts and slow down to at least 30kph when driving through roadworks, Fitchett said.

“Two young people won’t be coming home to their families this Christmas, but this tragedy could have been easily avoided”.