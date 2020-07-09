Harbourmaster appeals for owner of 'unloved' yacht

Harbourmaster Grant Nalder is appealing for the owner of a derelict yacht to come forward after the yacht broke free from its mooring in Evans Bay. They have started the abandonment process and are likely to scrap it if the owner cannot be found.

A lonesome yacht on Wellington Harbour will be sailing to the scrapheap if its owner cannot be found.

Greater Wellington Regional Council Harbourmaster Grant Nalder says the 7.6 metre vessel came to his attention when it broke free from its mooring at Evans Bay last week and had to be recovered.

Nalder believed the black yacht was sold over a year ago, however the last licence holder of the mooring had since lost contact with the owner.

“It’s difficult with small, old, low-value [yachts] like this. The problem is people buy them for not very much with dreams of what they can do with them.”

READ MORE:

* Vandalism of boat on Days Bays beach 'gutless and cowardly', says lawyer

* Man swims to shore after yacht's mooring breaks near Wellington's Scorching Bay

* Porirua security guard revives teen found unconscious in the water

* Sell boats before abandoning - NRC



Ross Giblin/Stuff If no-one is able to prove they own the yacht, it will be declared abandoned and, owing to its age and unloved condition, scrapped.

The yacht sustained damage when it broke free from its mooring, and is without its mast, rigging and engine.

If no-one was able to prove they owned the vessel it would be declared abandoned and, owing to its age and unloved condition, scrapped.

Nalder said abandoned vessels were not very common in the Wellington region, with situations like this more common in Auckland and Northland where boating was very popular as a recreational activity or lifestyle choice.

If you have any information regarding the owner of the yacht you can contact the Harbourmaster on 04 8304160 or email harbours@gw.govt.nz.