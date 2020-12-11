Top 10 quotes of 2020: 'You're on mute', 'There are no new cases of Covid-19'

Dr Ashley Bloomfield announces there are no new cases of the coronavirus to report. (First published August 2020)

“You’re on mute,” people across Aotearoa shouted at their screens while on Zoom calls during lockdown.

After an “unprecedented” number of New Zealanders worked from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, that phrase will likely be synonymous with the year 2020 for decades to come.

So it's likely no surprise the expression is in the running for Massey University's “quote of the year”.

Unsplash If you used Zoom during lockdown you probably said “you're on mute” at some stage.

But whether it can top the line that we all hoped hear from New Zealand’s most well-known public servant nearly every day at 1pm: “There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today,” remains to be seen.

Kiwis have a week to decide the winner of the annual competition.

Alongside Dr Ashley Bloomfield, the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition are both finalists.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nearly everyday at 1pm for months, most New Zealanders likely hoped to hear Dr Ashley Bloomfield say the words “there are no new cases of Covid-19”. (FIle photo)

Jacinda Ardern made the list for her response to questions from journalists about how she reacted to the news that New Zealand had zero active cases of Covid-19 for the first time on June 8: “I did a little dance".

Judith Collins features for her quip to reporters after she was asked how to tell when she’s being facetious: “When my eyebrow goes up, it’s a joke,” she famously said, after being asked to clarify earlier incorrect statements that no one escaped when she was Corrections Minister.

Veteran politician, New Zealand First leader and former deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters just missed out on making the top 10, for saying “We’ve opposed woke pixie dust”, while on the campaign trail ahead of the 2020 general election.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Judith Collins says she was “joking” when she falsely told an audience in Palmerston North no one had escaped while she was Corrections Minister. (First published July 2020)

Speech writing expert and competition organiser Dr Heather Kavan said the best quotes were often unscripted.

“The winning quotes often aren’t ones that fulfil established criteria, like vivid language, emotional power and maximum meaning.

“In many ways, quotes are like songs–we recognise a good one when we hear it, but it’s difficult to define why it sparks something within us.”

POOL VISION When she heard New Zealand had zero active Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern "did a little dance".

She put the appeal of Ardern's “I did a little dance” down to the fact that it showed the Prime Minister’s humanity more than some of her more slick quotes, such as “know us by our deeds”.

“Similarly, much of the appeal of Judith Collins’ ‘When my eyebrow goes up, it’s a joke’ is that it’s part of a conversation with journalists. She’s replying to a question about how they can tell whether she’s joking or being factual, and the contrast between her amusement and the journalists’ seriousness makes the scene entertaining,” Kavan said.

Not all the nominated quotes were funny though.

Sara Qasem, who lost her dad in the March 15, 2019 terror attack at two Christchurch mosques, made the list for how she addressed the gunman during his sentencing. “Let it be known these tears are not for you,” she said in a powerful victim impact statement.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Ninety-one victim impact statements were heard over three days at the High Court sentencing for the March 15 mosque shooter.

This year's competition made history as it was the first time one of the quotes was attributed to a non-human.

Bird of the Year contestant the orange-fronted parakeet/kākāriki karaka made the list for its campaign slogan “I am the orange face you can trust”. Dr Kavan said that likely resonated with people who disliked Donald Trump.

People have until next Friday, December 18, to vote for their favourite quote on Massey’s website.

Massey University's top 10 quotes of the year