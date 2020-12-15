Captain Nana Spider-Pig Wolfenstein the Second - just one of the unusual names chosen by Wellington dog owners

A Dogs Trust survey of more than 6000 people in May has found changes in dog behaviour during the Covid-19 lockdown.

It can be a dog’s life if your owner wants a name to make you stand out. Just ask Captain Nana Spider-Pig Wolfenstein the Second.

Captain Nana appears on a wacky top 10 list of dog’s names drawn up by the Wellington City Council for 2020.

The list of more orthodox names registered with the council includes David Bowie, Billy Connolly and Lady Ga Ga.

Although some people would think you would have to be barking mad to give a dog a strange name, you can in fact name your dog whatever you want.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand’s most popular dog

* Labs and collies are the top dogs in the Nelson region

* Labrador once again named most popular dog breed across NZ

* Christchurch's most popular dog names

* Most popular pet names in NZ revealed



“The only names we would not allow are offensive or racist names,” said council spokeswoman Victoria Barton-Chapple.

She believed it was likely that the owners would have an alternative name for the dogs called Technical Advisor Megabyte, Joan of Bark or Chaise Destroyer of Worlds.

Dylan Martinez David Bowie is a popular name for Wellington dogs.

”I can't see someone calling out Poppadom Banana Pants McGee (number 7on the list) they will probably just call it Poppy but I suppose that is why we liked Nigel (10 on the list).”

The name Captain Nana Spider-Pig Wolfenstein the Second appears to be a reference to a Youtube game requiring you to feed a pig on a U Boat.

Other unusual names to make the top 10 included Lord Percy, lphonse Capone, Amy Pineapples, Baron Zeus Winston Von Pugglesworth 3, Mr Fish and Sir Tobias Wigglebottom.

Dogs New Zealand director Steven Thompson had some simple advice for naming a dog.

“Keep it simple. For a family pet, use something that your dog will quickly recognise. That is why there are so many working dogs called Matt or Max, or whatever.”

When registering a pedigree dog, the owner has to include the name of the kennel.

Chris Skelton Somewhere in Wellington there is a dog called Richie McCaw.

If the kennel is called Moon Grade, for instance, a possible name could be Moon Grade Lake Mist.

He doubted, however, that any of the dogs on the council list of odd names were pedigree, rather it was just a case of their owners wanting something unique.

Wellington's most popular dog is likely to be a labrador named Charlie.

The top 10 dog name list has Charlie (184) at number one, edging out Bella (151) and Poppy (139).

Stuff English actress Vivienne Leigh starred as Scarlett O'Hara in Gone with the Wind (1939). There is at least one dog in Wellington called Scarlett O'Hara.

Wellington owners appear to favour short, snappy names with Molly, Max, Luna and Toby all making the top 10.

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff Labradors, like Niko, are the most popular breed in Wellington (File photo).

The city’s favourite breed was the always popular labrador. Wellingtonians seem to like smaller dogs with the cavalier king charles spaniel, miniature schnauzer, miniature poodle, bichon frise and jack russell terrier all making the top 10 .

The complete list of dog names shows how diverse Wellington is.

There are 15 named after the late David Bowie and many that make reference to pop culture, art and rugby including Jerry Collins, Richie McCaw and Sonny Bill. Artists include Monet and McCahon and there is a nod to Game of Thrones with Princess Arya of Winterfell.

For those with a long memory there is Ellie-Mae, for fans of the Beverley Hillbillies. Other mutts with a reference to Hollywood include Humphrey Bogart and Scarlett O’Hara.