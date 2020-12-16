Masterton playground's 'unsafe' tractor and bulldozer removed by council staff

A new multimillion-dollar adventure playground is about to open near Queenstown.

A popular tractor and bulldozer in a Masterton children’s playground have been removed by council staff early on Wednesday.

Last month, Masterton councillors rejected a recommendation from staff to remove the playground equipment, which is more than 60 years old.

Council staff had argued it was a safety risk and did not meet current playground standards.

The decision was made in response to outrage from the community, with more than 350 people commenting on a popular social media site within four hours.

On Wednesday, December 16, both pieces of equipment were removed at dawn.

Council communications adviser Steven Rendle said their removal was done early in the morning to reduce the risk to park users.

Rendle noted councillors had made a decision to have staff look at options to enable the equipment to stay in the playground.

There had been a lot of interest in doing the work to bring the equipment up to scratch and it was being taken away so the work could be done.

The removal of the equipment again resulted in an uproar on local social media, with accusations council staff were ignoring the wishes of residents and councillors.

Council manager Andrea Jackson last month outlined the reasons why the council wanted to remove the much-loved equipment.

“The Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 allows for a ﬁve-year prison term or a $3 million fine for reckless conduct in respect of duty that exposes an individual to a risk of serious injury, serious illness or death.”

Councillor Gary Caffell said both items were popular and locals were “obviously disappointed” by their removal.

Council staff had to act, however, once the council was alerted to the potential safety risk.