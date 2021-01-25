Lucky find of whale ambergris may spark beach treasure hunt

A golf ball-sized lump of whale waste may help a Dunedin woman saving to buy a house.

That lump will this week be examined at Otago Museum to confirm if it is ambergris.

Ambergris is a wax-like substance secreted in sperm whale intestines. It protects the whale's stomach from its abrasive diet of beaked squid.

It has been used for centuries in expensive perfumes, as it traps aroma on the skin for long periods.

READ MORE:

* Dead 17-metre, 30 tonne beached whale near Farewell Spit to be refloated, towed out at high tide

* Hack at whale and face jail time, warns DOC

* Whale vomit, faeces and urine: What's really in your perfume



Its relative rarity also means it can attract hefty prices – more than $10,000 a kilogram.

That is an exciting prospect for the woman, who did not want to be named, after finding the 100g lump on Aramoana Beach earlier this year.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Aramoana Beach is a popular seaside spot, north of Dunedin (file photo).

'’It is one of my favourite beaches in New Zealand.'’

And it is easy to see why.

At first, she thought the lump was some pumice but immediately felt the weight of it.

The woman had approached a dealer about buying the lump, but first wanted confirmation from an expert.

Brook Sabin The Southern Scenic Route from Queenstown to Dunedin is one of the most breathtaking road trips on the planet.

She put any funds from a sale towards buying a house.

Bruce Mahalski, of Dunedin's Museum of Natural Mystery, was sitting at a pub when he overheard the woman talking about her find.

“I asked if she had a photo, and she pulled it out of her bag.'’

Mahalski, who used to work in fisheries research, identified a squid beak inside the lump.

“It looks good to me.”

A confirmed ambergris find could spark would-be treasure hunters to comb the beach, but Mahalski warned many of them would instead be picking up and testing ''dog turds''.

'’The chance of finding something today, would be just as remote as funding something yesterday.'’

A 40kg find of ambergris, equivalent to the normal total annual export of the substance, was found in South Wairarapa in 2011.