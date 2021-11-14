Cardboard Lamborghini that raised $10k for Starship to be resold to aid second charity

The Cardboard Lamborghini raised $10,420 for Starship in June. Now, it’s being sold again to raise money for a second charity.

A Lamborghini made out of cardboard which sold for over $10,000 in aid of charity is being auctioned off again, to benefit a second cause.

Auckland man and YouTuber David Jones was inspired to build the “Cardborghini” after driving a real Lamborghini in Los Angeles.

Unable to get the experience out of his mind, Jones built his own Lamborghini with cardboard, a process he filmed and put on YouTube.

Jones then sold the Cardborghini on Trade Me, and donated the $10,420 proceeds to Starship Hospital, where he received cancer treatment as a child.

READ MORE:

* Cardboard Lamborghini sold for $10,000 parks up in Christchurch showroom

* Cardboard Lamborghini built by Kiwi YouTuber sells for over $10,000 at auction

* Cardboard Lamborghini built by Kiwi YouTuber up for charity auction



Trade Me/Supplied YouTuber David Jones was inspired to build the Cardborghini after enjoying a ride in a real Lamborghini in Los Angeles.

The winner of the auction, Canterbury resident Dean Graham, son of late rich-lister Neil Graham, was excited to add it to his “eclectic” collection of 120 vehicles.

Instead of keeping it at home, Graham loaned the Cardborghini to Mag & Turbo’s Christchurch showroom, so people could view it in exchange for a coin donation to Starship.

Buying the Cardborghini was never about showing off, Graham said. He wanted to continue Jones’ legacy.

“I think this young man in Auckland has started something, and it’ll continue. This car will always give back,” he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Dean Graham hopes to continue Jones’ legacy by re-selling the Cardborghini to raise money for a second charity.

Graham has now re-listed the Cardborghini on Trade Me, with the proceeds to benefit I Am Hope, a mental health charity founded by comedian and mental health advocate Mike King, whose work Graham admires.

“I’m all for charities and helping people. Something like this can generate and spark interest in I Am Hope.”

“Donating it is a no-brainer, just like buying it was a no-brainer.”

I Am Hope provides free private counselling and support for young people throughout New Zealand, allowing those aged five to 24 to see a counsellor for free.

Stuff has attempted to contact King and Jones for this story, but they could not be reached.

Jones’ video of him building the Cardborghini has since amassed more than 1.8 million views online.

He used a paper model for a Lamborghini found online and made it five times bigger.

“The whole project took about two-and-a-half weeks to complete. Making the cardboard body took around one week and the driving skeleton took one-and-a-half weeks,” Jones previously said.

See the Cardborghini on Trade Me here.