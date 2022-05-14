Auckland teen thought to have broken world record for most Lego train carriages

Alex Blong, 14, attempts to break the world record for the longest Lego train at Britomart train station.

An Auckland teenager is thought to have set a new world record for the most carriages on a toy train completely made of Lego.

The train was built by 14-year-old Alex Blong​ with support from the All Blocks Lego User Group, Auckland Transport and Auckland One Rail.

To break the record, Alex’s train and carriages had to be built with a specific Lego set (multiple), and was required to travel 10m on a track.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The train had to commute 10m to break the record – it managed 14m and could have gone further.

It also needed to be publicly displayed and captured entirely in a single video for the record to be confirmed by Guinness World Records, with witness statements from an independent judge.

The previous Guinness World Record for the toy train with the most carriages was 69, set by K.K. Cariapa​, John Seemon​ and Nexus Malls​ of India and The Lego Group of Singapore in Maharashtra in 2019.

Alex’s apparently successful attempt, with 101 carriages, took place on platform 3 at Britomart station on Saturday, National Train Day, alongside an actual train and a small crowd.

It was judged by Canadian Lego-certified professional Robin Sather, judge and co-host of Lego Masters New Zealand on TVNZ 2.

The attempt was supposed to kick off at 12.30pm, however it was slightly delayed due to some unforeseen issues, Sather said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Alex Blong, right, spent more than 100 hours building the Lego train and carriages.

That included the realisation that the train would have to commute slightly uphill, and some interference with the train’s electronics from those in the crowd with Bluetooth on their phones.

The vibe among the crowd was tense as the train started its commute, to which the incline was apparently a non-issue, and at 12.53pm, Sather yelled out: “He’s done it!”

Alex told Stuff it felt “really great” to have broken the record, which would be officially confirmed after Sather submits his witness statement.

“It’s great that I’ve got a Guinness World Record, not everyone has the ability to, so I’m really fortunate that I’ve been given the opportunity, the people and the resources to be able to do this.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Lego-certified professional and judge Robin Sather said Britomart station was the perfect place to make the attempt.

The Saint Kentigern College student said he had spent about $8000 on the project – which included buying the Lego sets – which he funded almost entirely by himself via his streaming business, where people pay him to open Pokemon card packs.

It took him more than 100 hours to build the train and its carriages, which measured about 25m long.

He planned on celebrating by going out for dinner and having a nap.

“It’s definitely drained a lot of energy.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The train was met at the Lego station by a crowd of Lego people, after passing through a Jurassic Park themed Lego gate.

While he was in no hurry to break another Lego-themed record, Alex said that should someone beat it, he would probably attempt to claim it back.

Sather said he took the role of being a neutral judge very seriously, however it was “fabulous” to see Alex succeed with his attempt.

The train exceeded the 10m benchmark by a further 4m, and could have kept going, Sather said.

He added that there couldn’t have been a better location to break the record, with trains, commuters and boarding announcements in the background.

“It makes it much more real.”