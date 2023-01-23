Shell encrusted GoPro reveals video taken six years prior

On Sept 2020 Jonathan Holloway found a damaged GoPro at a Dunedin beach, he has now able to revive the SD card which shows it was lost at 2pm on 26th November 2014, according to its last recording (pictured).

A battered GoPro, found wedged between rocks at low tide along a deserted Dunedin beach, still contained its last video that was taken six years earlier.

Jonathan Holloway was walking towards Heyward Pt, Aramoana when he spotted the device while scrambling over some rocks in September 2020.

‘’It just caught my eye.’’

It took about 10 minutes to prise it out of its rocky enclosure, and it revealed the front of the GoPro ‘’had completely perished’’.

READ MORE:

* Kea steals GoPro from hut on Kepler Track, ends up making stunning short film

* How to write a great out-of-office reply

* GoPro gets competition in action camera market



Jonathan Holloway/Supplied Jonathan Holloway’s photo shows a battered GoPro.

Holloway said he took the camera home and took it apart, ‘’reducing it to a pile of plastic and metal’’.

He was able to remove the SD card, but even after a clean his card reader failed to read anything on the memory card.

The card was largely forgotten until he recently upgraded his computer and spotted the card and card reader in a bag.

He tried it again and had instant success, a ‘’with a bunch of movies’’ showing-up in the GoPro contents.

‘’It was quite exciting.’’

Jonathan Holloway/Supplied The battered SD card was able to be read years later, after Jonathan Holloway upgraded his computer.

The final videos show darkness underwater, occasional patches of light, and the ‘’wonderful sound of waves crashing over it’, until it was deposited on the beach at low tide.

An earlier video crucially revealed the image of two paua divers, which were timestamped on November 26, 2014, about 2pm.

Holloway posted the image of the pair on Facebook and within hours he had a name of one of the divers.

That man, who was now based in Wellington, was found with the thanks of a mutual friend of Holloway.

The pair talked on Sunday night, and Holloway was able to learn that the older man pictured in the video lived nearby him in Port Chalmers ‘’about a five-minute walk from me’’.

The pair plan to meet, with Holloway to return the SD card more than eight years after it was missing, presumed drowned.