The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, November 1

Bear saved over 100 Koalas during the Australian bushfires in 2020.

Heroic dog gets award for saving Koalas from Australia’s bushfires

A 6-year-old koolie named Bear has won an award from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) for saving over 100 koalas in the Australian bushfires in late 2019 and early 2020.

Bear was trained as a rescue dog at the University of the Sunshine Coast(USC) and helped rescue koalas who had been injured in the fires.

According to the Good News Network, Research Fellow Dr Romane Cristescu, who leads the USC team, said Bear received “extra pats and extra play” after he was honoured via video during the IFAW Animal Action Awards event in London’s House of Lords.

His heroics earned him worldwide renown via his Instagram page, BearTheKoalaDog.

Astronomers may have spotted the first known planet in another galaxy

Scientists have confirmed observations of the first-ever exoplanet in another galaxy, 28 million light years away.

An extrasolar planet, also called exoplanet, is any planetary body that is outside the solar system and that usually orbits a star other than the Sun.

Extrasolar planets were first discovered in 1992. More than 4000 are known, and about 6000 await further confirmation.

This new observation can inform astronomers better on how planets form around their stars under the different gravitational conditions of another galaxy, particularly because the orbit of this new exoplanet is that of a black hole.

Check out the video below explaining why this is a big discovery in the astronomy field.

Balloon World Cup pits athletes diving in the living room to keep it aloft

The inaugural Balloon World Cup was won by Peru, who beat Germany 6-2 in the final in front of a sold-out crowd and 8 million twitch streamers tuning in.

This revolution in sport is played in an 8×8 meter court encased in glass, filled with living room furniture to simulate the real thing.

The rules are simple: Athletes strike the balloon in any manner they want, so long as it’s made to travel straight or up (no spiking allowed); then it’s their opposition’s turn to keep it up. If it strikes the floor, a point is earned.

Photographer captures the peak of a meteor shower with amazing picture

Check out this amazing picture that captured the incredible peak of a meteor shower–as sparks are seen shooting across the night sky.

Thomasin McKenzie charms Americans on Stephen Colbert's The Late Show

Making her talk-show debut on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show, Wellington actor Thomasin McKenzie kept it real.

She joked about the exotic offerings of the US, mainly megastore Target, and questioned Colbert about why he didn’t visit her during his last trip to Wellington.

Jordan Strauss/AP Thomasin McKenzie arrives at the premiere of "Last Night in Soho" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

McKenzie was on The Late Show ahead of the release of Last Night in Soho, which sees her star alongside The Queen’s Gambit's Anya Taylor-Joy in a glamorous psychological horror.

The 21-year-old actor missed the film’s red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year due to the pandemic, but made it for the US launch this week.