The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, April 8

Edwards said she plans to use her winnings to buy a house and start her own nonprofit, according to officials.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Woman wins $14 million by accident

Moments after LaQuedra Edwards put her US$40 (NZ$58) lottery allowance into a lottery vending machine at a grocery store in Southern California, she said, "some rude person" bumped into her, causing her to push the wrong button.

She usually chose cheaper Scratchers but had accidentally hit the selection for a $30 ticket, she sai.

She told state lottery officials that the person who bumped into her "didn't say a thing and just walked out the door."

Irritated, she headed to her car and scratched the ticket - then discovered that she had won the US$10 million prize.

War veteran draws in young generation for poppy cause

The renowned poppy may be a staple Anzac icon for most, but for Hamilton military veteran Warwick Michie, it's far more.

When he saw an appeal from the local RSA calling for volunteers to help make the poppy badges, he thought it would be the perfect opportunity to get school children involved and share awareness about Anzac veterans.

TOM LEE/STUFF Students at Saint Peter Chanel School in Te Rapa are helping military veteran Warwick Michie to prepare the Poppy badges for Anzac day.

“There’s thousands and thousands [of poppies] to do, but there are fewer and fewer people doing it and I thought, well, that’s something that I would like my grandchildren and the kids to do.

“It would give them a link to Anzac Day and what had been contributed,” Michie said.

'Ballooning' spiders cover parks in giant webs

SMH Graham Milledge, Collection Manager in Arachnology at the Australian Museum explains the process of spider "ballooning".

Arachnophobes, look away. Hundreds, if not thousands, of spiders have been taking over Napier parks.

Dr Anne Wignall, senior lecturer in zoology and ecology at Massey University in Auckland, explained the giant silk webs were from lots of spiders performing a behaviour called ballooning.

The amount of silk seen by Napier residents as they walked alongside grassy areas would represent the work of hundreds of spiders, she said.

“When a spider wants to move to a new spot they'll climb to a high spot, turn around and release a line of silk called a dragline into the air from their abdomen.”

Heritage trust hopes to save rare boat

A trust hoping to buy and restore a rare historic New Zealand sea vessel in Nelson has launched a Givealittle page to help it reach its goal.

The scow Success, described as being a “truck” of the sea, is one of only a handful of its kind surviving, and enthusiasts hope to be able to raise $30,000 to buy and rescue the boat.

Supplied The historic scow Success at sail.

“We’re a wee bit lax in New Zealand at saving our maritime heritage, so much has been lost,” said Darren Ball, acting chairman of the Alwin G Heritage Trust.

“There’s only four of those vessels left ... so many of them have been destroyed.”

St Peter's College student making a path for others in STEM

A St Peter’s College student is taking on the world in robotics and helping other young women into science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Only 2 per cent of the robotics club were girls when Anna Skiffington, 16, started in 2016, that number is now closer to 40 per cent.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Anna Skiffington of St Peter's College recently won the STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) Award at the GirlBoss awards.

Skiffington has competed in robotics tournaments overseas and organises GirlPowered STEM workshops with her friend Joricka Bonkowska.

She said the workshops aimed to show young women studying and having careers in STEM was possible.