The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, April 19

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

‘Sherkapo’ gets his first shear

An elusive merino sheep – Shrekapo – that had spent its whole life on the run, had its first shear at Easter Monday’s market at Lake Tekapo, with his fleece weighing in at 18.6 kilograms.

The four-year-old Mackenzie wether (a castrated male sheep), which has been nicknamed Tekapo Shrek, or Shrekapo, was found on Thursday on Mt Edward near Takapō/Tekapo by Emily Goodman.

Shrekapo was the star of the market according to Gavin “Snow” Loxton, the owner of Sawdon Station where the sheep now resides.

Fairlie farmer and champion blade shearer Tony Dobbs got the call to give Shrekapo its first and overdue trim.

GEORGE EMPSON/Stuff Blade shearer Tony Hobbs finishes the shearing of Shrekapo.

It wasn’t the biggest trim Dobbs has ever given. In 2014 he took 28.9kg of wool off Big Ben of Mt Ben at Omahau Hill Station.

Once shorn, Loxton said Shrekapo was a whole new sheep, struggling to walk with its new weight and staring at everything now he had no wool in his eyes.

Child’s woodwork project raises $420k for Ukraine

Gabriel Clark, a 12-year-old from Cumbria in England, has raised over £220,000 (NZ$420,000) for Ukrainian children through a raffle for a handmade wooden bowl, Sky News reports.

The bowl has two lines, yellow and blue, as a representation of Ukraine’s flag.

Save the Children Fund created an appeal asking those entering to donate to the Fund with a chance of winning Clark’s bowl. Their initial expectation was to raise £6,000 (NZ$11,500).

However, exceeding their expectations, the bowl went viral on social media, even grabbing attention of celebrities like Stephan Fry and actor Jason Isaacs who played Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter.

TobyKeith, the oldest living dog

TobyKeith, a 21-year-old Chihuahua from Florida, United States, has been crowned as the “oldest dog living” by Guinness World Records, First Post reports.

Gisela Shore adopted TobyKeith from an animal shelter when he was just a few months old and has been with her ever since.

Having spent more than two decades together, Shore describes TobyKeith as a “sweet, gentle and loving” pooch.

On average, the life expectancy of a Chihuahua ranges from 12 to 18 years.

Random Act of Kindness by a stranger

Theresa Hunt and her son Xavier, who has autism, were surprised by a random act of kindness by a stranger shopping at a mall in Chicago, United States, Sunny Skyz reports.

Xavier wanted to buy a pair of Air Jordans for his birthday, but his mother was a bit hesitant as they were too expensive and offered to buy him a different pair.

Their conversation also included discussions on how well Xavier was doing in the school.

That’s when a complete stranger stepped in, purchased the Air Jordans for him and wished him well in school before leaving.

Although they couldn’t get his name, Hunt and Xavier wanted him to know that they are thankful for his kind actions.

Meet Savannah, the only dog to have walked around the world

Along with his owner Tom Turcich, Savannah, the stoic “mutt” has travelled Six continents, 37 countries and 45,000 kilometres. He is the first dog in the world to have walked around the world.

Savannah arrived about four months into Turcich’s ‘walk around the world’ journey as he adopted the pup from a shelter in Austin, United States.

Turcich told The Sydney Morning Herald that it’s been an epic adventure ever since, filled with highs, lows and extraordinary challenges.

The pair were held up at knifepoint in Panama; survived the heat and humidity of the unforgiving jungle in Costa Rica; and attended the wedding of strangers in Uzbekistan.