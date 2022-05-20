The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, May 20

Sixty-one-year-old Hari Rapata has just started learning te reo after denying his "own identity" for too long, but already feels like he has a much better understanding of who he is.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

It's taken 61 years, but Hari Rapata has found his Māoritanga

At 61, Hari Rapata feels his te reo journey has only just begun, but it has already changed his life in the best of ways.

Over the last while he felt something important was missing. It was time to stop being so “English sounding” and connect with his heritage.

In just three months, Rapata is becoming fluent and feels confident doing a mihimihi (introductory greeting) in front of an audience.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Hari Rapata started learning Te Reo in his 60s and it has changed his life.

Te reo Māori had changed his life and helped him connect better with other Māori, he said.

”I’m more open to who I really am and what my customs and traditions are.

READ MORE:

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, May 19

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, May 18

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, May 17



The boot bank helping parents keep their kids in sport

Matthew Hampson/Stuff Bex Gardiner who runs the 'Koha Shoes' Facebook page, giving families in Marlborough rugby boots.

After managing her son’s rugby team in 2020, Bex Gardiner soon realised a lot of people in Marlborough couldn’t afford boots for their children.

The mother-of-four then created the ‘Koha Shoes’ Facebook page.

Gardiner said it started when she decided to ask around to see if anyone had spare rugby boots, or even running shoes they weren’t using, so she could pass them on to families who were struggling.

In the past two years, Gardiner reckoned the number of boots donated was well into the hundreds and “getting up there” into the thousands.

In a massive Chinese sinkhole, scientists find a secret forest

At the bottom of a sinkhole, ancient trees stretch nearly 39.6 metres high. Dense plants cover the ground, and a rare type of bamboo grows.

Cave explorers discovered the hidden forest this month when they descended into a previously unexplored massive sinkhole in south China's Guangxi region. Researchers say the hole, which is roughly 192m deep and spans nearly 5 million cubic metres could be home to previously unidentified plant and animal species.

Giant sinkholes are common in this part of China, a Unesco World Heritage site. They are a feature of some karst landscapes and form when groundwater dissolves bedrock, causing the ceiling of a cave chamber to collapse. Large sinkholes are known in Chinese as "tiankeng," or "heavenly pits”.

Giant stingray rescued in Cambodia

Cambodian fishermen and US marine biologists have saved a rare giant four-metre-long freshwater stingray that was caught on a fish hook in the Mekong River.

The ray weighed 180kg and appeared in a remote stretch of the river where biodiversity is under threat.

Fish biologist Zeb Hogan says the discovery was significant as it confirmed the existence of these big fish in this stretch of river.

Nelson woman hooked on fabulous fungi

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Rebecca Bowater with her photographic book, New Zealand Fungi.

Nature is one of Rebecca Bowater’s great passions – along with photographing it.

Over many years, Bowater has spent countless hours looking for, photographing and studying fungi in all their marvellous shapes, forms and colours.

Her passion for photographing fungi began in the 1980s with a small “point and shoot” camera.

While not formally trained in photography, Bowater’s images have grabbed the attention of many, including Nelson print company The CopyPress, which approached her to compile a nature book. She chose fungi as the subject, and her book, New Zealand Fungi – A Photographic Celebration, was released in 2020, with a revised edition published last year.