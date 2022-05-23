The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, May 23

'A good meal does not have to be expensive': Stumpy's Pizza owner Andy Hamm discusses affordable food.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

One-armed chef's food in hot demand

“I am probably the fastest pizza maker out of all the staff I've ever had,” jokes Bavarian-born chef Andy Hamm, who was born with only one arm.

In a sea of competitors, what does it take for a takeaway restaurant to be memorable? Incredible food? Impeccable service? An attentive chef?

Stumpy’s Pizza, arguably one of Auckland’s most called upon takeaway joints, checks off this trifecta in spite of adversity.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Andy Hamm, the man behind Stumpy's pizza in Titirangi, Auckland.

Owning and running a joint like Stumpy’s Pizza had been a dream of Hamm’s ever since childhood.

Growing up in the German state of Bavaria, on the fringes of Italy, Hamm would often look longingly to the place of pizza and pasta and fantasise about a world where he could eat, and make, his own.

'Welcome to Luton': The prank that's scaring arrivals into London Gatwick Airport

Plane passengers in England have been given a scare upon arriving back into the country thanks to a mischievous sign.

‘Welcome to Luton’ has been written out in large letters in a field on the arrival path for planes into London Gatwick Airport.

YouTube comedian Max Fosh is behind the prank and told BBC Three Counties Radio that the stunt cost him £4000 (NZ$7810) but that it was worth every penny.

“It's my job to make videos and my videos are all about doing silly things, to put a smile on people's faces but just to be silly, I’m glad this stunt has gone down well,” said Fosh.

He said he found the owners of the field after doing some door-knocking.

Supplied/Stuff The test will work via saliva, which Frey (pictured) says cows have no shortage of.

Mother and son duo could save farmers thousands

Pam and Frey Livingston have come up with a product that could save farmers hundreds of thousands of dollars and protect their mental health at the same time.

The pair have designed a test that farmers can use to rapidly detect facial eczema in cows and sheep.

“It's a disease caused by a fungus in grass that makes the cows and sheep very sick and reduces the amount of anything they make,” said Frey.

The test uses saliva, similar to rapid antigen tests handed out in their millions for people to self test for Covid-19.

“Not only are we keen to do the business because it's pretty cool in its own right, but we actually really care about farmers.

“For farmers, this is a mental health issue as well as a livelihood and economic thing.”

Supplied Rowan Oswald discovers his great Uncle Fred's name in a book he's kept stored away for nearly a decade.

He bought a book of poems that sat unread for years. It turned out to be a family heirloom

For seven years, a book of poems on Rowan Oswald’s bookshelf sat forgotten and unopened, with its special connection to a special great-uncle – a navigator in World War II – unknown.

One day, looking for something to donate to a community library his wife Amy had organised, he came across a wonderful surprise.

Handwritten neatly on the first page of an old book of poems was the name Fred Mullen, and underneath, an address in Papatoetoe, south Auckland.

Oswald, a 37-year-old high school teacher in Tauranga with ties to Apia and Savai’i in Samoa, was stunned.

Surely, this couldn’t be the same Great Uncle Fred he watched making wooden toys when he was growing up?

The book, Poetical Works Of Robert Burns From The 19th Century, had been on his bookshelf, unread, since he bought it at a secondhand book fair in Auckland in 2015.

SUPPLIED Tom Turcich walked around the world with his dog Savannah.

Adventurer and his faithful dog complete a seven-year trek around the globe

US man Tom Turcich has circumnavigated the globe on foot, with his faithful retriever Savannah right by his side.

Turcich left home in 2015 and has barely stopped travelling since, ticking off 38 countries and 46,000 kilometres.

“After seven years I’m pretty excited to have a roof over my head and to not have to put a tent up or walk for hours each day. It’s been a long time,” he said.

Turcich was one day away from his 26th birthday when he left his family home in Jersey’s Haddon Township to chase a dream born out of tragedy.

The deaths of two of his childhood friends had made him realise that life is fleeting, and that every day should be lived as though it’s your greatest adventure.

“This walk probably wouldn’t have happened without them,” the 33-year-old says. “Their death woke me up to life.”