The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, June 8

The Farmyard Holiday Park near Geraldine had an early arrival with the birth of lamb Luna on Tuesday.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Early lamb surprises family at South Canterbury campground

The last thing Rachel Chittock expected to see when she went out to her sheep paddock at the beginning of winter, was a “whiter than white” lamb – especially because she didn’t even know the mother was pregnant.

Rachel and Glenn Chittock, of Geraldine, have owned the Farmyard Holiday Park for almost six years and Rachel said the surprise lamb, now named Luna, was the earliest lamb birth the couple has had at the park since they took over.

“We are quite lucky that we usually get lambs a little early, so they are strong enough for when the cold weather kicks in,” she said.

“In my 10 years of experience, I have never had something like this happen.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Luna, the early lamb, and his mother.

READ MORE:

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, June 7

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, June 3

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, June 2

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, June 1



US woman found $55,500 inside a chair she got for free on Craigslist

Vicky Umodu couldn’t believe her luck when she moved some new furniture into her house.

After obtaining the furniture for free on Craiglist, it turns out that stuffed in a cushion in one of the chairs was a series of envelopes containing both money and bank deposits.

In total, more than US$36,000 (NZ$55,500) was hidden away much to Umodu’s surprise.

Diseph Mgborogwu/Supplied Vicky Umodu sits in the chair with her 6-month-old grandson, Jay, at home in California, in May.

Family’s pet tortoise missing for 30 Years is found alive and well in the attic

A pet tortoise missing for 30 years has been found alive and well in an attic.

Manuela was the pet of the Almeidas family and had been deemed lost forever after going missing in the 1980s during a family renovation.

The family are thrilled to have the pet back but remain confused as to how it managed to survive hidden away.

Even though tortoises can go long periods of time without food, they still need water and sunlight to survive, making this story even more miraculous.

Cat 'graduates' from university after attending every Zoom lecture with owner

Texas student Francesca Bourdier has graduated from college with pet cat Suki by her side.

The feline spent most of Bourdier’s study time with her, turning into her Zoom classes.

"I was pretty much at my apartment for most of the time and I had my cat next to me. Whenever I would have my Zoom lecture on, it's like she almost wanted to listen in on it, and she would always just sit by my laptop," Bourdier said.

Given this, when it came to graduating, Bourdier knew she had to include Suki in the celebration.

Meet the man preserving 1980s New Zealand one artefact at a time

James Mackenzie, who lives in Oamaru, describes himself as an “ordinary social historian”. He is passionate about archiving his 1980s’, Kiwi, suburban childhood through its everyday consumer items, which is a harder job than you might expect, given its relative recency.

“We’ve become a bit of a lost generation when it comes to artefacts, because we were the first recycling generation,” Mackenzie says.

Mackenzie moved into procuring much older items for a few years, amassing a collection impressive enough that he was called upon to provide props for a few small films. But he found it wasn’t the same without a personal connection.

What he liked was those innocuous, quotidian totems of his childhood that were so ordinary that nobody thought to hold onto them: recordable VHS tapes, advertisements for long-since-won promotions, anything bearing the logo of a defunct retail chain or that passed its best-before date decades ago.

Rachel Wybrow James Mackenzie, 41, has been interested in consumer products, and how they change, for as long as he can remember.

Mackenzie’s not sure what he wants to happen to his collection, which now fits in about five banana boxes, in the long term. There might be a library or museum interested one day.