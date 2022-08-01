The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, August 1

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

This will delight all mango lovers

Indian mango grower Kaleem Ullah Khan, 82, has managed to modify a 120-year-old mango tree to produce 300 varieties of mango.

Khan began working on the tree in 1987 and has managed to combine multiple plants by using a technique called grafting. The result is hundreds of different mangos grown together.

India is the largest producer of mangos and Khan’s home town of Maihabad accounts for 25% of the country’s mango crop.

READ MORE:

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, July 29

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, July 28

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, July 27

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, July 26



Khan says despite the impact of climate change on mango crops he will continue tending to his tree until his last breath.

The teens making planter boxes for low-income families

High school students in Manawatū are producing planter boxes for Kainga Ora residents as part of a community partnership project.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff UCOL students make planter boxes for Kainga Ora residents.

The students follow a template designed by tutor Anton William, who said the project develops skills for the students.

Made from untreated pine, the boxes have a three-to-five year lifecycle, with screws that will rust to avoid long-term waste.

The new project involves 50 planter boxes being gifted to whānau, with the first few being delivered this week.

A senior dog with both beauty and brains

Donna, from the US, was a cat person and had never owned dogs until Dominic the pitbull came along.

Dominic was picked up by the pound as a stray 2-year-old and met Donna aged five.

Nine years later, he is 14 and has lived a very full life with Donna as his guardian.

“He has the personality of a wise old man who knows a lot” says Donna, who took Dominic to every grad class she sat as a student. “He became my therapy dog”.

'An uplifting day for Aotearoa'

Tāmaki Herenga Waka, Herenga Tāngata HAKAngahau is the first major live kapa haka event to hit Auckland in two years.

Te Matatini Society Incorporate/Stuff Aucklanders were treated to the first major live kapa haka even in two years.

Nine kapa haka from Tāmaki, both recreational and competitive, gathered to perform a plethora of classics and group medleys at Spark Arena on Saturday

Kapa haka has been sorely missed from the diets of ngāi Māori and appetites were adequately filled over the weekend. Lines to get into the stadium formed at 6am, two hours before the first performance.

Haimona Te Nahu, manager of the TM50 project, said it was a “fantastic day” and he could feel the hunger that many had for live kapa haka.

Hunters furnish foodbanks with kai

Pūkeko sausages will be on the menu for families using Nelson foodbanks, thanks to a Fish and Game initiative that will also help kārearea (native falcons).

Fish and Game Nelson Marlborough organised a hunt earlier this month to provide meat to Nelson charities and to feed injured native falcons.

RICHARD COSGROVE A Fish and Game game bird hunt in the top of the south has provided meat for Nelson food banks and for native falcons.

Meat Solutions in Richmond is turning the meat into sausages at a heavily discounted rate, which will be delivered to Nelson foodbanks on Tuesday.

Leftover carcasses are given to recovering kārearea in Blenheim.