Animal rights activists call for renaming of Pork Pie Roundabout in UK

Leicester in the UK is known for its pork pies.

Animal welfare group Peta has written to a mayor in the UK requesting the name of a roundabout be changed from Pork Pie Roundabout to Vegan Pie Roundabout.

On its blog, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals wrote: “The name change would inspire the public to make healthier food choices, help the environment, celebrate Leicester’s heritage, and prevent animal suffering.

“We’ve offered to provide the local community with a supply of delicious vegan pies if the change is implemented.

“As the word ‘vegan’ was coined in Leicester by Donald Watson in 1944, changing the name of this busy roundabout would also be a great way to celebrate the city’s vegan and pie-loving heritage.”

READ MORE:

* Activists cradle dead chickens on Wellington waterfront for National Animal Rights Day

* HBO pushes back against PETA’s claims after horse death on set of The Gilded Age

* Is there anything Westport’s pie lady won’t put in a pie?



But Leicester Mayor Peter Soulsby told media the idea of changing the name of the roundabout was “pie in the sky”.

According to the BBC, Pork Pie Roundabout is named after a building that sits between two of its six junctions – which from above resembles a pork pie.

Originally called Southfields Library, it became known as the Pork Pie Library due to its circular shape and now officially bears that name.

The mayor dismissed Peta's suggestion, saying it was just a “funny and quite clever way of drawing attention to themselves”.