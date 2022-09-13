The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, September 13

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness, and quirkiness out there too.

Why we love the new Little Mermaid

Parents have been showing footage of their daughters watching the new trailer of The Little Mermaid and seeing Halle Bailey as the first Black Ariel.

Social media posts and videos show Bailey has struck a chord with young Black girls seeing themselves portrayed as one of most famous Disney princesses.

One video posted on TikTok, shows a 3-year-old girl sitting up excitedly once she sees Ariel appear.

The school embracing te reo Māori

At Te Kura o Wairau, the ideas surrounding Māori Language Week are not just a one-off, they are part of the school’s culture.

Warwick Smith/STUFF Te Kura o Wairau principal Teena Johnson talks about the different languages and cultures that make the school and the importance of recognising and acknowledging each of them.

The Palmerston North school is celebrating Te Wiki o te Reo Māori this week, but the school’s approach to Māori language and culture is not limited to one week.

Principal Teena​ Johnson said they celebrated all of New Zealand’s language weeks throughout the year and raised a flag that represented the language, this week the Tino Rangatiratanga flag, then immersed themselves in the culture for the week.

The school did not have a bilingual or immersion class, but promoting the use of te reo regularly and supporting Māori and other cultures was “how our school is going to roll”.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Jack the Butcher makes mince into little people for display in the deli at Thorndon New World.

Meet the butcher behind 'Mince Man'

Butchery apprentice Jack Pooley is one of a team responsible for “Mince Man”, a recurring character made entirely out of mince.

Mince Man began as a round of mince with two holes pressed into it for eyes, and a line-drawn mouth, the creation of Marty Houston – a tradition born out of the first Covid lockdown two years ago, just to make people smile, Pooley said.

Since then, Pooley said it has become a joint effort, with the butchery team taking turns creating different iterations of Mince Man and sharing ideas for his personas.

Stuff Jack Pooley is one of the team of butchers behind Wellington's Thorndon New World's "Mince Man" - ever-changing and universally charming.

Recent creations included a Union Jack in memory of Queen Elizabeth, Baby Yoda (made of mince, he is), and a sultry Mince Man with a flower for a loin cloth. “That was the first time he’s had arms and leg.”

Meghan Markle comforts mourner in moving hug

The Duchess of Sussex has been captured on video comforting a young girl in Windsor as the UK mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Meghan Markle was striking up a conversation with the girl named Amelka before she asks the Duchess for a hug.

Markle responds “of course” before leaning in for a hug.

In an interview with CNN, Amelka says she wanted to hug Meghan to show that the Duchess was still liked by the British people.

The surprising cuteness between this cat and dog

American couple Ashley and Jason were shocked when they discovered their dog Sarge was receiving kisses and belly rubs from their cat Conon.

In a series of video clips, Sarge is shown lying down next to Conon, who then proceeds to lick and rub the dog.

Jason says his dog Sarge will sometimes try four or five times in a row to get attention from Conon in order to receive his rub.

You could say this is the most adorable real-life Milo and Otis story there has ever been.