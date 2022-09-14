The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, September 14

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness, and quirkiness out there too.

Doctor runs 3km to perform surgery on time

An Indian doctor battled traffic and the clock in order to get to the operating room on time, the Indian Express reports.

Dr Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon, was stuck in heavy traffic and was running late for a surgery he was set to perform in August.

Realising he was not going to make it in time, Nandakumar got out of his car and ran the final 3km of the journey to the hospital.

“Sometimes you gotta do what you got to do,” he said.

Labrador comforts grieving Prince Harry

A sweet moment of love and affection has been captured of a Labrador puppy comforting Prince Harry as he met with well-wishers mourning the loss of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Sarah Gracie shared photos of a touching moment where her dog Louis and the Prince met.

The photos show Harry touching Louis’ face and staring into his eyes.

As reported by The Mirror, Gracie says Louis “loves being cuddled, petted and surrounded by people".

Jennifer Coolidge dances to Emmys play-off music

Jennifer Coolidge has become the latest victim of being played-out an awards ceremony, but instead of leaving the stage, the White Lotus actor decided to dance, much to the excitement of the audience.

Accepting her award for best supporting actress, Coolidge initially became flustered when the music to Hit The Road Jack started playing, saying “wait, hold on, wait hold on,” before proceeding to dance instead.

Coolidge continued to dance as the audience laughed and clapped before she was handed her Emmy.

Unfortunately she was not able to finish her speech.

A te reo tongue twister challenge

Warwick Smith/Stuff The longest place name in the world, Taumatawhakatangi­hangakoauauotamatea­turipukakapikimaunga­horonukupokaiwhen­uakitanatahu, in southern Hawke’s Bay.

Students at a Timaru secondary school are tackling a long pronunciation challenge as they celebrate Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori.

“We will be working on our pronunciation by getting students to attempt to say the world's longest place name,” Roncalli College teacher, Kerryn Olsen, said about the name of a hill in Hawke’s Bay.

The name in full is Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokai whenuakitanatahu.

The competition will have spot prizes for those who memorise it, but its focus is on pronunciation and participation.

Meet the best mullet in Taranaki

SUPPLIED Ricky Enoka was the winner of the Great Taranaki Mullet Competition in New Plymouth.

Length, style, top-cut and personality were the factors propelling Ricky Enoka to the title of Taranaki’s best mullet.

Enoka’s locks were judged best in show at the Great Taranaki Mullet Competition at New Plymouth’s Crowded House last Saturday, with the 28-year-old the clear winner from a field of more than 60.

“It was the length, style, the top-cut was sharp and his personality. He came out and whipped it around so that was all part of the judging,” said event organiser Emma Puletaha.

Puletaha said the event attracted more than 250 competitors and supporters and would be something she would organise again.