Rare coins found by UK couple during kitchen renovations sell for over $1.5 million

A couple in England made a profitable find during home renovations when they uncovered a treasure trove of coins beneath their kitchen floor.

The owners of an 18th-century home in a small village near Hull were relaying their kitchen floor when they found 264 rare gold coins inside a pot.

Turns out the renovation more than paid for itself, with the coins selling for £754,000 (NZ$1,519,000) at an auction in London.

Spink & Son were astounded by the sale price, with auctioneer and coin specialist Gregory Edmund saying the find represented "120 years of English history hidden in a pot the same size as a soda can".

Edmunds told the BBC that the couple, who remain anonymous, originally thought they had stumbled across a piece of electrical cable beneath the floor.

"Picture the scene: you're choosing to re-lay your uneven kitchen floor, you put a pick-axe through the concrete and just beneath you see a tiny sliver of gold.

SPINK & SON The coins were discovered in a pot which had a similar size to a can of fizzy drink.

"At the time, you think it must just be a bit of electrical cable, but you find it's a gold round disc and beneath it, there are hundreds more."

The coins, dating from 1610-1727, are thought to have belonged to a merchant family called the Maisters, who made their fortune from trading with Baltic ports, the Yorkshire Post reported.