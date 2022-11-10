'I want to be entertained': Red Bull Flugtag judges share winning secrets

Red Bull Flugtag in Sydney in 2018 was a huge success, something Auckland punters can look forward to on December 10.

Thirty teams will be taking the plunge at Redbull Flugtag on December 10, launching their unique, whacky flying machines off a 6m high platform at Auckland’s Viaduct, with the hope of soaring the longest distance.

Judging the fierce competition are a mix of Kiwi athletes and much-loved personalities, including Mai FM breakfast radio host Tegan Yorwarth and mountain biker Brook McDonald.

The judges will be basing the winners on how well they do in three categories – the distance they fly, their performance before the flight, and the creativity of their team and their flying machine.

Yorwarth said she wants “to be entertained” while judging the Redbull Flugtag on December 10.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what people have been able to create. I know that sounds corny and boring, but I am just as much a spectator as I am a judge,” Yorwarth said.

Yorwarth admitted that when she was first asked to judge Flugtag, she didn’t really know much about the competition but “thought it sounded really fun”.

Red Bull/Supplied Auckland punters can look forward to some creative and crazy flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag.

“I didn't consider the aspect of actually making something aerodynamic, and that there was a bit of engineering behind it... there’s way more to it than I anticipated,” she said.

Yorwarth is taking her judging seriously, and has been watching videos of previous Flugtags from around the world to pick up tips on what she should be looking for.

“I saw a video of someone who had made a giant pug, which looked really cool but wasn’t very aerodynamic. It didn’t really take off how I expected it to,” she said.

Tegan Yorwarth/Supplied Tegan Yorwarth wants to be entertained while judging Red Bull Flugtag on December 10.

Yorwarth also wants to see consistency “from the whole run up right until the take-off”.

“I want to see how consistent it is and see how creative people can get. I’ve seen [a flying machine] that is used for the run-up and then a piece that detached for the glide – those seem to get the most distance.”

Just like those taking the leap for the first time, Yorwarth is also a novice, and said her expectations of what the contestants’ flights will look like on the day are "pretty much zero”.

“But when your expectations are at zero, you’re always pleasantly surprised, and very impressed by whatever you see.”

Red Bull/Supplied Red Bull athlete Brook MacDonald is excited for his first gig as a judge at Flugtag.

Redbull Flugtag will be mountain biker McDonald’s first judging gig, and he said he was “throwing himself in the deep end”.

“Usually I’m a spectator at events, so for me, the performance will be the best part,” he said.

“The second thing will be the distance and how the plane is built, those two are going to be the most important for me.”

Like Yorwarth, McDonald is most looking forward to the kind of flying machines the teams produce, and expected to see some “Kiwi ingenuity”.

Red Bull/Supplied Auckland punters can look forward to some creative and crazy flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag.

“I know that when New Zealanders have an event like this, we love to get a bit carried away,” he said.

“I think there is going to be some pretty amazing planes.”

McDonald anticipates a big crowd on the day, after Covid-19 cancellations forced the postponement of Flugtag multiple times.

“With not having any major events over the last two years, it’s going to be pretty cool having [Flugtag],” McDonald said.

Red Bull/Supplied The Red Bull Flugtag competition is being held at Auckland’s Viaduct.

The mountain biker had some words of wisdom for the teams: “I like a performance, so brush up on your dancing skills and let’s see who can do the best dance.”

Rounding out the judging team is drifting racer Michael “Mad Mike” Whiddett, rapper JessB and former rugby player and social media star Johnny Tuivasa-Sheck.

Red Bull Flugtag will take place in Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour on Saturday, December 10.

