'Please refrain from licking' our psychedelic toads, US park rangers warn

The Sonoran desert toad, also known as the Colorado river toad.

The US National Park Service has taken to social media to warn hikers not to lick the Sonoran desert toad.

As bizarre as that sounds, the rangers have good reason to be concerned.

The toad – one of the largest found in North America, measuring up to 18cm – secretes a powerful hallucinogenic known as 5-MeO-DMT.

It’s a potent toxin that can make people sick if they touch the frog or the poison enters their mouth, with the secretions considered strong enough to kill an adult dog if the toad is threatened.

But according to the New York Times, it’s not just the licking causing concern.

The toad’s secretions were also being dried into crystals and smoked in a pipe to produce an intense psychedelic experience lasting 15 to 30 minutes, ostensibly as a cure-all for psychological disorders such as anxiety and depression.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration lists 5-MeO-DMT as a Schedule 1 drug and possessing the toad’s poison is illegal in the state of California.

The US National Park Service advises in its post that people exercise caution to avoid the poison entering their mouth.

“As we say with most things you come across in a national park, whether it be a banana slug, unfamiliar mushroom, or a large toad with glowing eyes in the dead of night, please refrain from licking. Thank you.”