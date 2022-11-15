Sandals worn by Steve Jobs fetch a staggering $360k at auction

The well-used brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid-1970s set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals, according to Julien's Auctions.

The California house where Steve Jobs co-founded Apple is a historical site, and now the sandals he wore while pacing its floors have been sold for nearly US$220,000 (NZ$360,000), according to an auction house.

The well-used brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid-1970s set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals, Julien's Auctions said Sunday.

“The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs’ feet, which had been shaped after years of use,” the auction house said in the listing on its website.

The sandals were expected to bring US$60,000, but the final sale price with an accompanying NFT was $218,750, Julien's said. The buyer was not named.

READ MORE:

* Styling tips to make maxi skirts work for you, not against you

* Stylish whites you can definitely wear after labour day

* Three fashion hacks to put spring in your step



Jobs and Steve Wozniak co-founded Apple in 1976 at Jobs' parents' house in Los Altos, California. In 2013, the property was named a historic landmark by the Los Altos Historical Commission.

Jobs died in 2011 from complications of pancreatic cancer.