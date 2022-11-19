Red Bull Flugtag 2022: Your guide to everything going down on flight day

Red Bull Flugtag will be taking place at Auckland's Wynyard Quarter on December 10.

On December 10, Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter will be buzzing as teams prepare to compete in Flugtag, an international competition held by Red Bull.

The competition sees teams build flying machines with the goal of launching the furthest off a 6m platform, and is back in Auckland for the first time in 20 years.

Not only will spectators be treated to hilarity as people throw themselves into the water while riding ridiculous flying machines, there’ll be lots to do.

Flugtag fans will have access to the pit lane, where they can check out each team’s flying machine ahead of their launch, so they can judge for themselves whether their favourite team is likely to sink or swim.

For those looking for a challenge of their own, punters are invited to try Stuff’s very own obstacle course, or pretend they’re part of a Red Bull Formula One racing team while driving in a simulator.

Red Bull/Supplied The event will be held in Auckland for the first time in 20 years.

And for the car fans, Mike “Mad Mike” Whiddett, Flugtag’s head judge and renowned New Zealand drifting racer, will be showing off his Lamborghini.

Food and beverage stalls will be plentiful around the site, as will big screens broadcasting all the action as it happens.

Wynyard Quarter is home to many great restaurants and cafes, with some jumping on board the Flugtag bandwagon.

Pacific and Asian fusion restaurant Good Luck Coconut will be hosting an exclusive VIP party, with a public bar at the front of the venue all punters can enjoy.

Punters will have the chance to win a ticket into the VIP party, where Red Bull will be kindly picking up the drinks tab.

Red Bull/Supplied Head Flugtag judge Mad Mike will be showing off his prized Lamborghini.

The restaurant will be selling Red Bull Exclusive Cocktails, which will be available for every guest to purchase.

“We want to showcase Red Bull and our bartender skills that Red Bull is not just a mixer for vodka, and show people that you can have fun with that and use it in not that typical ingredients,” a spokesperson from Good Luck Coconut said.

They will also be broadcasting all the action from Flugtag on television around the venue.

The Conservatory, one of the more high-end venues on the North Wharf, is planning a custom archway outside.

There are very strict rules for Flugtag teams covering the design and weight of their flying machine, and ages of the team members.

Teams must be made up of a maximum of five people all over the age of 16, and the pilot must be at least 18.

The rules state that all flying machines must be “human-powered”, with no motors, rockets, battery power or “sneaky elastic bands” permitted – and they must not exceed 180kg, pilot included.

The flying machine must also be constructed from scratch, and can not be adapted from a light aircraft or hand glider.

The Flugtag teams who score the highest number of points across three categories – pre-flight performance, creativity and distance – will be awarded the grand prize of $15,000, with second place scoring $10,000, and $5000 for third.

Red Bull/Supplied Rules state all flying machines must be “human-powered”.

All Black Beauden Barrett has also set a challenge for Flugtag competitors: – to beat the distance he kicked a rugby ball in Wynyard Quarter, a whopping 55m.

The team that manages to soar past this target will win a year’s supply of Red Bull energy drink.

Red Bull Flugtag takes place on December 10, with the event kicking off at noon and the first flight expected at around 1pm.

Stuff is the media sponsor for this event.