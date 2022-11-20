The Trade Me gift guide: Six unusual presents for Christmas

Here are some of the top picks for kids this Christmas.

Tis (almost) the season to be jolly. And with Christmas comes a tidal wave of present-buying, gift guides and Instagram advertisements attacking you left, right and centre.

The constant yelling from Christmas-adjacent marketing may have resulted in an excellent gift for your friend or family member, but what about the cliché hard-to-buy-for loved ones?

Stuff has pulled together a list of some of the most outrageous items on Trade Me for those who already have everything.

What’s better than using (in this case wearing) your Christmas present on the day you received it?

This Santa suit – which, for the record, is a replica and does not belong to Mr Claus himself – has never been worn, and comes with “regal” extra large coat with a zip-up front, complete with a fluffy hat topped with a pom-pom.

The Christmas uniform has a buy now price of $170.

Keeping with the dress-up theme, these medical scrubs could make a great gift for those wanting to dress up as a doctor or nurse next Halloween, or perhaps just something very comfy to lounge around in.

According to the listing, the blue/green two-piece sets were bought for work during the peak of New Zealand’s Covid-19 response, but were never used.

Nab a pair for just $5, or take the whole set of 10 for $50.

The Pepsi Max fans in your life won’t want to miss out on this (allegedly) extremely rare can, that (allegedly) is “full of carbonation but zero liquid”.

The person who made the Trade Me listing claimed to have found the can of carbonation in a 24 pack of Pepsi Max they purchased at their local supermarket.

There is a $500 buy now price listed for the can, with the bidding starting at $200.

These “hand-made” bracelet charms are based on the characters from Spongebob Squarepants, an animated children’s television show familiar to those who grew up watching Nickelodeon.

The whole Spongebob clan are available as charms, including Mr Krabbs, Sandy, Patrick Star, Squidward and Spongebob himself.

The listing states that the potential buyer “must not ask if they are original Pandora”, a popular charm bracelet brand.

“Pandora doesn’t stock such beauty. Step out of the norm, step into real life, be yourself,” the seller wrote.

Bidding started at $12.50 and shot up to $66 in a flurry on Saturday afternoon.

Never let yourself (or your companions) forget what day it is again, with a T-shirt for every day of the week!

For just $229, you have a uniform for every day of the week, and one that simply read “anyday” if you’re feeling wild.

The listing described the T-shirts as “suitable for the busy people who don't need to think much about wearing what shirts every day and can wear different shirts every day”.

It’s preferable if your giftee also doesn’t care much about accuracy, as the Saturday T-shirt includes a spelling error.

Who said only adults get to have flash cars? This licensed Mercedes G65 AMG ride-on truck promises to “put a big smile on your child’s face” every time they see their new ride.

“Featuring two control modes, your young one can drive around with the pedal accelerator and steering wheel, or you can control the ride on car with the supplied remote control,” the listing said.

“Equipped with quality anti-slip and long life treaded tyres, the ride on car can move around on almost all surfaces.”

The truck is fitted out with “eye-catching flashing lights with music” and claimed to provide a “realistic driving experience”.

This mini Mercedes is available for $399.